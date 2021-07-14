Martinique vs United States Preview

Martinique vs United States Competition – CONCACAF Gold Cup Stadium: Children’s Mercy Park Date: 16th July 2021 Kick-off time – 02:30 GMT

Gold Cup minnows Martinique will continue their journey in the 2021 Gold Cup when they play tournament hosts the United States in the second group game of the tournament at the Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City.

The visitors succumbed to a 4-1 loss to Canada in their opening group game to leave them bottom of their group in the early stages.

That loss extended their winless run to six games as they have drawn four and lost two of their last six games.

With Canada and United States favourites to qualify from this group, Martinique are outsiders to win this tie meaning that it will take a miracle to win this game against a United States team that has not lost in four games.

Gregg Berhalter’s side are on a four-game-winning run heading into this tie. They opened their 2021 Gold Cup campaign with a one-nil win over Haiti and will hope to make it two wins in two games here and qualify for the next round.

Over the last 15 games, the US have won eleven times, losing just two while drawing the rest.

Such form means that they will be confident heading into this tie and will fancy their chances against Martinique who are yet to record a win against them in two Gold Cup tries.