Suriname vs Costa Rica Preview

Suriname vs Costa Rica Competition – CONCACAF Gold Cup Stadium: Exploria Stadium Date: 17th July 2021 Kick-off time – 01:30 GMT

Suriname will play their second Group C game of their Gold Cup campaign when they play Costa Rica at the Exploria Stadium in Orlando.

The ‘Natio’ lost their first group game to Jamaica, and they are entering this game bottom of the table.

Despite an opening day loss, their chances of progressing to the next round remain possible if they can pick up a win here. However, their form heading into this tie doesn’t inspire a lot of confidence as they have lost their last two games and failed to score in both games despite conceding six goals in total.

On a more positive note, they won all five of their games before their recent losing run and kept four clean sheets in that period. In those five games, they scored 21 times and conceded just one goal.

However, those wins came against smaller teams who are mostly not in the Gold Cup. Despite that, Dean Gorre’s side will hope to cause an upset in this game as they seek to make it to the next round.

Costa Rica meanwhile opened their 2021 Gold Cup final campaign with a 3-1 win over Guadeloupe, leaving them top of the group in the early stages.

They, alongside Jamaica, are expected to qualify from this group and progress to the next round.

However, they head into this tie with one win from their last 12 games (D6, L6), meaning that they are not in strong form.

However, against a smaller opponent like Suriname, they will hope for a more straightforward game as they look to pick up all three points and seal their place in the next round.