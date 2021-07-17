Grenada vs Qatar Preview

Grenada vs Qatar Competition – CONCACAF Gold Cup Stadium: BBVA Stadium Date: 18th July 2021 Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT

Grenada will play their second group game of the Gold Cup this Sunday when they play Gold Cup inductees Qatar at the BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston.

Grenada began their Gold Cup finals campaign with a chastening 4-0 loss to Honduras. That loss was their fourth in five games and extended their losing run in all competitions to three games.

They will be looking to do better in this game to avoid early elimination from this tournament. A loss here will effectively end their chances of making it to the next round as they still have Panama to play.

Qatar meanwhile began their Gold Cup campaign with an exciting 3-3 draw with Panama which saw them squander their lead despite going ahead three times.

They head into this tie unbeaten in nine games and with two draws. In that period they also kept five clean sheets and did not concede over one goal a game.

They will hope to pick up a win here to guarantee them a place in the next round. With a more difficult tie against Panama still to come, this match presents them an easier route to the next round and they will be eager to take it.