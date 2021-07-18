United States vs Canada Preview

United States vs Canada Competition – CONCACAF Gold Cup Stadium: Children’s Mercy Park Date: 18th July 2021 Kick-off time – 22:00 GMT

Canada and the United States will renew their football rivalry when they face off in the group stage of the 2021 Gold Cup at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City this Sunday.

The tournament hosts booked a place in the quarterfinals with an emphatic 6-1 win over lowly Martinique in their last group game.

That result extended their winning run to five games and was also their 13th win in the last 15 games.

With a record as impressive as that, Gregg Berhalter’s side will certainly fancy their chances of winning this tie.

Meanwhile, Canada guaranteed themselves a place in the next round by beating Haiti 4-1 in their last game.

Their target is now to win the group and also pick up a morale-boosting win over their rivals who have won six of the last eight head-to-head encounters played on US soil.

John Herdman and his team head into this tie on an eight-game-winning run, and with just two losses from their last 15 games.

After beating the United States for the first time in 34 years when they defeated them in the CONCACAF Nations League in 2019, the visitors will fancy their chances of winning again this time and solidify their reputation as a true footballing nation.