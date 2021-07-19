Honduras vs Qatar Preview

Honduras vs Qatar Competition – CONCACAF Gold Cup Stadium: BBVA Stadium Date: 21st July 2021 Kick-off time – 02:00 GMT

Honduras and Qatar will play their final game of the Gold Cup group stage this Tuesday at the BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston.

Honduras booked their place in the quarterfinals with a dramatic 3-2 win over Panama in their last game.

That win ensured that they are sitting on top of Group D and extended their unbeaten run to four games.

So far in the Gold Cup, they have scored seven times and conceded two times making them one of the most attacking teams in the tournament.

Two years on from their 2019 Gold Cup failure where they finished bottom of their group, Fabian Coito’s side are looking to make a statement this year and will hope to win this game and ensure that they top the group.

Meanwhile, Qatar are sitting second in the table and are on the verge of qualifying for the next round thanks to a good goal difference.

Felix Sanchez’s side have been exciting in this tournament and have so far scored seven times and conceded three times in two games. Such a healthy goal difference means that it will take a high scoring win for third-placed Panama to beat them to quarter-final qualification.

The middle-easterners are unbeaten in ten games and are heading into this tie with eight wins from their last ten games.

Such good form will certainly inspire confidence in them and give them the feeling that they can win this game.