Qatar vs El Salvador Preview

Qatar vs El Salvador Competition – CONCACAF Gold Cup Stadium: State Farm Stadium Date: 24th July 2021 Kick-off time – 00:30 GMT

Qatar and El Salvador will face off this weekend in the first quarter-final stage of the CONCACAF Gold Cup at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Qatar qualified for this stage of the competition by finishing top of their group ahead of Honduras after picking up two victories and a draw.

The Asian Cup winners beat Honduras 2-0 in their last game to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to eleven games. That victory was also their ninth victory from their last eleven games and ensured that they are entering this tie in confident mood.

In what is their first involvement in the Gold Cup, Felix Sanchez’s side are looking to take home the trophy. They will fancy their chances against El Salvador who have won just two times from their last six games.

El Salvador qualified for this stage of the competition by finishing second in Group A behind Mexico.

They are now looking to extend their stay in this year’s Gold Cup campaign but are heading into this tie with three losses from their last five games.

However, over the last ten games, they have won five times and kept clean sheets in all of those wins. A record as good as that shows that on their day, they could beat any team.