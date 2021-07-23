United States vs Jamaica Preview

United States vs Jamaica Competition – CONCACAF Gold Cup Stadium: AT&T Stadium Date: 25th July 2021 Kick-off time – 02:30 GMT

The United States will look to progress to the next round of the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign this Monday when they welcome Jamaica to the AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The tournament hosts finished top of their group ahead of Canada after winning all three of their group games.

They head into this tie on the back of an impressive one-nil win over Canada and are looking to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to six games.

The hosts are one of the most in-form teams at the tournament and are heading into this game with 14 wins and just one defeat from their last 16 games.

They will fancy their chances against a Jamaican side who finished second in their group behind Costa Rica.

Theodore Whitmore’s side won their two opening group games, but succumbed to a one-nil defeat to Costa Rica in their last outing. They will be looking to cause an upset at this stage again and qualify for the semi-finals for the second time since 1998.

However, their form in recent times has been patchy and they are heading into this tie with two wins from their last six games (D1, L3).

After beating the United States at this stage in 2015, they will fancy their chances of causing them trouble this time.