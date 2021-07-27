Qatar vs United States Preview

Qatar vs United States Competition – CONCACAF Gold Cup Stadium: Q2 Stadium Date: 30th July 2021 Kick-off time – 00:30 GMT

Gold Cup debutants and visitors Qatar will take on tournament hosts USA this Friday at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas for what is their semi-final game of the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The Asian Cup winners have been living up to their billing as an Asian footballing giant in this tournament having won three of their opening four games this campaign.

After beating El Salvador 3-2 in the last round, they are now looking to make it to the final in their first appearance in this competition.

The visitors head into this tie on a three game-winning run and an unbeaten run of 12 games. In that period, they won ten times, conceding eight times while keeping seven clean sheets.

They have built their run in this competition upon a sharp attack that has scored 12 goals in four games. However, with a defence that has conceded five goals in four games, they will have to be in their best shape if they are to beat this United States team who will be playing in front of American fans.

The hosts saw off Jamaica in the last round, thanks to a late Matthew Hoppe strike. That result extended their winning run to seven games in all competitions and ensured that they have conceded just one goal in this year’s Gold Cup campaign.

Gregg Berhaltar’s side have won 90.91% of their matches while he has been USMNT coach and they will be heading into this tie full of confidence as they seek to reach their eighth Gold Cup final in their last nine attempts.