Mexico vs Canada Preview

Mexico vs Canada Competition – CONCACAF Gold Cup Stadium: NRG Stadium Date: 30th July 2021 Kick-off time – 03:00 GMT

CONCACAF Gold Cup defending Champions Mexico will look to make it two finals in two years when they take on Canada in the second semi-final of the 2021 Gold Cup at the NRG Stadium in Houston.

The Gold Cup record-holders are looking to win their 9th trophy since 1991—a record in this competition. They face Canada who are also interested in going to the final after making it to this round for the first time since 2007.

El Tri qualified for this stage of the tournament by defeating Honduras 3-0 in the previous round.

That result extended their unbeaten run to seven games and was their third win in three games. After four games in this year’s edition, they have still not conceded a goal and are the only side to do so this year.

Such an impressive record means that Gerardo Martino’s side are the favourites for this tie and will be heading into the game with confidence.

Meanwhile, Canada will also be confident of progressing to the next round after an impressive 2-0 win over Costa Rica in the last round.

The North American side have won nine of their last ten games, losing only in the group stage of this competition to fierce rivals USA.

They will be hoping to pull off an impressive performance here as they look to win their third Gold Cup title.

However, a poor head-to-head record against Mexico is a cause of worry. They have lost six of their last nine games against their opponents (D3), scoring just four goals and conceding 16 times.