United States vs Mexico Preview

United States vs Mexico Competition – CONCACAF Gold Cup Stadium: Allegiant Stadium Date: 30th July 2021 Kick-off time – 03:00 GMT

The 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup final comes up this Sunday as the tournament hosts USA face holders Mexico at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Gregg Berhalter’s side secured a spot in the final after a one-nil win over Qatar in the last round. After being held by the Asian side for much of the game, an 86th-minute strike by Gyasi Zardes ensured that they sealed their 13th CONCACAF Gold Cup final appearance.

They head into this match full of confidence as they have now gone unbeaten in eight games. Also, with their Qatar victory, they have equalled their best-ever run of 13 straight wins on home soil .

The home team have conceded just three goals across their previous 11 CONCACAF Gold Cup fixtures and are going into this showpiece on a run of eight consecutive wins.

They will fancy their chances in this game and will hope to bury the ghost of their 2019 final when they lost to Mexico.

Meanwhile reigning champions and 11-time competition winners Mexico are flying high at the moment and are also heading into this tie full of confidence.

They booked their place in this round after a dramatic 2-1 win over Canada. That win means that they will now make their 14th CONCACAF final appearance, with no side reaching the final on more occasions.

El Tri are currently on a four-game-winning run where they have conceded just one goal and kept three clean sheets. They have only failed to win two of their last eight games and have kept seven clean sheets in that period.

The visitors have proven to be a thorn in the flesh of USA who they have beaten in two of their last four finals. Gerardo Martino’s side have also won all of their previous four final appearances and will fancy their chances of winning a fifth on US soil.

However, despite a good record against their hosts, they will also be wary of their opponents who were the last side to defeat them in a CONCACAF final (2007).