Spartak Moscow vs Benfica Preview

Spartak Moscow vs Benfica Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium: Otkrytie Arena Date: 4th August 2021 Kick-off time – 18:00 GMT

Spartak Moscow and Benfica will square up this Wednesday at the Otkrytiye Arena in Moscow for the first leg of the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round.

The Russian side are guaranteed European football this season as they could still drop to the Europa League if they cannot progress to the Group stages of the UCL.

However the hosts will look to qualify for the UCL and make their first appearance in the group stage for the first time since the 2017/2018 season.

Recently appointed Moscow boss Rui Victoria faces his former side with one win from his first two games as Spartak boss (L1).

Aside from his stint as Benfica boss, he has faced the Portuguese side on 13 occasions. In that period he had little success as he lost ten times and won just two games (D1).

Meanwhile, Benfica who are yet to begin their season are entering this match unbeaten in seven club friendlies and pre-season games.

Jorge Jesus’ side had a good run in the Europa League last season but are looking to go a step higher this year by playing in the UCL with a place in the former competition already secured.

Unlike their opponents who have struggled in the UCL in recent seasons, the visitors have been European finalists twice in the last decade under the management of Jesus.

They will hope to continue their good record against Russian teams when they travel to Moscow in midweek.