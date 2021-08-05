AS Monaco vs Nantes Preview

AS Monaco vs Nantes Competition – France Ligue 1 Stadium – Stade Louis II Date: 6th August 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

The French Ligue 1 curtain-raiser comes up this Friday with Monaco hosting Nantes in the Stade Louis.

The hosts are hoping to improve on a third-place finish from last season and will be heading into this game with the desire to kick off with a win to ensure that they set the early pace in the league proceedings.

Niko Kovac’s side ran out 2-0 winners in their last game against Sparta Prague in the Champions League and will be confident of building on that impressive win.

They have lost just one of their last seven games (including friendlies) and will fancy their chances of extending their winning run against Nantes to seven games.

The visitors finished 18th in last season’s Ligue 1 table and are only playing in the top division this season because of the away goal rule that saw them qualify via the relegation play-offs.

With Antoine Kombouaré their fourth manager in the last 49 league rounds, it is hard to envision anything but a loss for them in this game.

However, with this being the first game of the season, they will want to begin on a good note and set themselves up for a higher league finish.

However, a winless run against Monaco that stretches back to 2017 and a four-game winless run in Ligue 1 season openers does not inspire so much confidence for Nantes and the betting odds mirror this statistic.

Other fixtures taking place this week in France Ligue 1:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Monaco 20:00 Nantes Lyon 16:00 Brest ESTAC 20:00 Paris Saint-Germain Stade Rennais FC 12:00 Lens Girondins de Bordeaux 14:00 Clermont OGC Nice 14:00 Stade de Reims Saint-Etienne 14:00 Lorient Strasbourg 14:00 Angers Metz 16:00 LOSC Lille Métropole Montpellier Hérault SC 19:45 Marseille Lorient 20:00 Monaco LOSC Lille Métropole 16:00 OGC Nice Paris Saint-Germain 20:00 Strasbourg Angers 12:00 Lyon Brest 14:00 Stade Rennais FC Clermont 14:00 ESTAC Nantes 14:00 Metz Stade de Reims 14:00 Montpellier Hérault SC Lens 16:00 Saint-Etienne Marseille 19:45 Girondins de Bordeaux

France Ligue 1 Table

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Angers 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 2 Girondins de Bordeaux 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 3 Brest 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 4 Clermont 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 5 Lens 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 6 LOSC Lille Métropole 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 7 Lorient 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 8 Lyon 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 9 Marseille 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 10 Metz 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 11 Monaco 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 12 Montpellier Hérault SC 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 13 Nantes 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 14 OGC Nice 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 15 Paris Saint-Germain 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 16 Stade de Reims 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 17 Stade Rennais FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 18 Saint-Etienne 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 19 Strasbourg 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 20 ESTAC 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0

France Ligue 1 Results