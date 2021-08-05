Troyes vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview

Troyes vs Paris Saint-Germain Competition – France Ligue 1 Stadium – Stade de l’Aube Date: 7th August 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

PSG will begin their journey to reclaim the Ligue 1 title this season when they travel to the Stade de l’Aube in North Central France to face Ligue 1 newcomers ES Troyes AC.

The home side gained promotion to the top flight by finishing top of the Ligue 2 table last season. Although they finished the season five points clear of second-placed Clermont Foot and with a 62% win rate, they also had a bad defencive record as they conceded a whopping 36 goals.

They will be hoping to pick up a win in their first game in the top flight since the 2015/16 season.

The hosts ended last season with six wins from eight games—including a five game-winning run that saw them clinch the title. They will hope to begin the new season similar to how the last one ended when they beat every opponent they played.

After missing the title by one point, PSG are looking to reclaim the Ligue 1 throne that was taken from them by Lille last season.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side began the season on a losing note as they were beaten by Lille in the Trophee des Champions on Sunday to put their season preparation in jeopardy.

However, with Troyes a less difficult opponent, the Parisians will fancy their chances of taking home all three points in this game.

Bookmakers heavily favour PSG despite playing away from home.

Other fixtures taking place this week in France Ligue 1:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Monaco 20:00 Nantes Lyon 16:00 Brest ESTAC 20:00 Paris Saint-Germain Stade Rennais FC 12:00 Lens Girondins de Bordeaux 14:00 Clermont OGC Nice 14:00 Stade de Reims Saint-Etienne 14:00 Lorient Strasbourg 14:00 Angers Metz 16:00 LOSC Lille Métropole Montpellier Hérault SC 19:45 Marseille Lorient 20:00 Monaco LOSC Lille Métropole 16:00 OGC Nice Paris Saint-Germain 20:00 Strasbourg Angers 12:00 Lyon Brest 14:00 Stade Rennais FC Clermont 14:00 ESTAC Nantes 14:00 Metz Stade de Reims 14:00 Montpellier Hérault SC Lens 16:00 Saint-Etienne Marseille 19:45 Girondins de Bordeaux

France Ligue 1 Table

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Angers 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 2 Girondins de Bordeaux 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 3 Brest 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 4 Clermont 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 5 Lens 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 6 LOSC Lille Métropole 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 7 Lorient 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 8 Lyon 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 9 Marseille 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 10 Metz 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 11 Monaco 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 12 Montpellier Hérault SC 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 13 Nantes 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 14 OGC Nice 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 15 Paris Saint-Germain 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 16 Stade de Reims 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 17 Stade Rennais FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 18 Saint-Etienne 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 19 Strasbourg 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 20 ESTAC 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0

