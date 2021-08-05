AdAd

Montpellier vs Marseille Preview

Montpellier vs Marseille

Competition – France Ligue 1

Stadium – Stade de la Mosson

Date: 8th August 2021

Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Montpellier will kick off their 2021/2022 Ligue 1 season this Sunday when they welcome Marseille to the Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier.

The 2011/12 Ligue 1 winners finished in 8th place last season–six points behind their Sunday opponents. They will look to begin the season better than they began the last one when they lost 2-1 to Rennes in their opening fixture.

Olivier Dall’Oglio’s side have had mixed results in their preparation games with two wins and three losses from five pre-season games.

With the real business beginning this Sunday, they will hope to put their pre-season form behind them and pick up all three points in this game.

Marseille finished fifth last season to book a place in the Europa League for this season.

However, their aim this season remains challenging for the title or at least finishing within the Champions League places as they are historically one of the biggest clubs in France.

They head into this game unbeaten in nine games—including six friendlies—and are also unbeaten against Montpellier in four games.

Meanwhile, Jorge Sampaoli, who took over from André Vilas Boas last February, will be looking to kick start the new season in charge with a positive result.

The former Chile coach and 2015 Copa America winner has a decent record in France as he won six of his 11 games in charge as Marseille boss (D3, L2) scoring 20 times.

However, with a defence that conceded 15 times in that period, he will have to ensure that his side is tighter at the back if he wants to get anything from this game.

