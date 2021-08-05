Liverpool vs Osasuna Preview

Liverpool vs Osasuna Competition – Club Friendly Stadium – Anfield Date: 9th August 2021 Kick-off time – 19:00 GMT

Liverpool will play the last of their pre-season games on Monday when they take on Spanish side Osasuna at Anfield.

The Premier League side have been preparing for the coming season and will be facing Osasuna as their last friendly before the Premier League season starts.

With lockdown eased in England and clubs allowed to fill 75% of their stadiums, Jurgen Klopp’s side will be playing in front of an almost full Anfield crowd and will be hoping to give his football starved fans something to cheer about even though this game is just a friendly.

The hosts face Norwich four days after this game and will probably use this as an opportunity to test their best formation for the season opener. With the squad fully back and players truly settled, this will also offer fans a sneak peek into what lies ahead for the Reds this season.

Osasuna meanwhile are also preparing for their season opener and they will be looking to make the most of their match against a quality opponent like Liverpool.

The La Liga side finished 11th in La Liga last season, but are looking to perform better this term. Their match against Liverpool will also offer a glimpse into what lies ahead for them and coach Jagoba Arrasate.