AS Monaco vs Sparta Prague Preview

AS Monaco vs Sparta Prague Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium: Stade Louis II Date: 10th August 2021 Kick-off time – 19:00 GMT

AS Monaco will host Sparta Prague this Tuesday at the Stade Louis II for the second leg of their Champions League third qualifying round.

The French side defeated their opponent by two goals to nil in the first leg thanks to goals from Aurélien Tchouaméni and Kevin Volland. They will look to complete the job in France in front of their supporters who will be allowed to see the game after over a year’s absence.

Niko Kovac’s side are looking to book a place in the group stage of the Champions league for the first time in two years and are heading into this tie on the back of a 1-1 draw with Nates in the French League.

Despite a healthy two-goal cushion, ‘Les Monegasques’ will be wary of their poor home record which has seen them lose their last seven Champions League games at home.

A clean sheet will be enough to book them a place in the next round and they will fancy their chances of getting one against their opponents who could not truly trouble them in the first leg.

Sparta meanwhile have been knocked out at the qualifying stage seven times since their last UCL group stage campaign back in 2005/06. A poor showing in the first leg has left them with a difficult job and they will know that it will take exceptional performance to qualify them for the next round.

Although they have won four of their last five games, their record against French teams in European away games doesn’t inspire much hope as they have won just one of six games (D1, L4).