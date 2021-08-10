Chelsea vs Villarreal Preview

Chelsea vs Villarreal Competition – UEFA Super Cup Stadium: Windsor Park Date: 11th August 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

UEFA Champions League winners Chelsea will take on UEFA Europa League winners Villarreal this Wednesday for the UEFA Super Cup tie.

The two teams will meet at Windsor Park in Belfast in a one-off tie that will see the winner take home the first UEFA club trophy of the new season.

Chelsea defeated Premier League rivals Manchester City in the finals to lift their first Champions League trophy since 2012 and their second ever in history.

The last time they played the Super Cup as Champions League winners, Atletico Madrid thrashed them.

After losing their last three Super Cups, they will hope to win this one and make it two Super Cups, adding to their first win in 1998.

Villarreal are here because they won against Manchester United in the Europa League final.

Unai Emery’s side will look to replicate the feats of their fellow Spanish side Atlético Madrid by becoming the second club in the last 13 years to take the Super Cup as Europa League champions.

Although this is their first Super Cup appearance, Villarreal manager Unai Emery has a lot of experience in this competition, losing both times in charge of Sevilla in 2014 and 2015.

He will look to put his poor record behind him and pick up his first trophy for the coming season.