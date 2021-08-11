AdAd

Brentford vs Arsenal Preview

Gamingtips Staff August 11, 2021 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Brentford vs Arsenal

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Brentford Community Stadium

Date: 13th August 2021

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

The 2021/22 Premier League season kicks off this Friday with Arsenal visiting the Brentford Community Stadium to play League newcomers Brentford.

The London-based newcomers gained promotion to the top-flight for the first time since the 1946–47 season after a play-off win over Swansea City, ending a run of nine playoff failures and many near misses.

They become the 59th venue to host Premier League football when they welcome Arsenal to the first meeting of the new campaign where they hope to cement their place as one of the big teams in England.

With a combination of smooth attack and a strong defence, the ‘Bees’ showed in their last campaign that they are ready to take on more established opponents and will fancy their chances of taking a good result against this Arsenal side who are yet to hit their stride.

The Gunners who finished in eighth-place last season are looking to do better this season, especially given that they do not have the distraction of European football—for the first time in 26 years.

Mikel Arteta’s side will hope to start strongly with a win here and will be confident of winning this game.

Their record against newly promoted sides last season will be a source of encouragement for them in this game as they didn’t concede a single goal in any of their away league games against the promoted teams last season (W2, D1).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here. Just retrieving data from info source now.

Premier League Table

Up-to-date football information here. Just retrieving data from info source now.

Latest Premier League Results

Up-to-date football information here. Just retrieving data from info source now.

 

Check Also

St Johnstone vs Galatasaray Preview

Scottish minnows St. Johnston will look to continue their quest to play in the 2021/22 ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.