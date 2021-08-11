Brentford vs Arsenal Preview

Brentford vs Arsenal Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Brentford Community Stadium Date: 13th August 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

The 2021/22 Premier League season kicks off this Friday with Arsenal visiting the Brentford Community Stadium to play League newcomers Brentford.

The London-based newcomers gained promotion to the top-flight for the first time since the 1946–47 season after a play-off win over Swansea City, ending a run of nine playoff failures and many near misses.

They become the 59th venue to host Premier League football when they welcome Arsenal to the first meeting of the new campaign where they hope to cement their place as one of the big teams in England.

With a combination of smooth attack and a strong defence, the ‘Bees’ showed in their last campaign that they are ready to take on more established opponents and will fancy their chances of taking a good result against this Arsenal side who are yet to hit their stride.

The Gunners who finished in eighth-place last season are looking to do better this season, especially given that they do not have the distraction of European football—for the first time in 26 years.

Mikel Arteta’s side will hope to start strongly with a win here and will be confident of winning this game.

Their record against newly promoted sides last season will be a source of encouragement for them in this game as they didn’t concede a single goal in any of their away league games against the promoted teams last season (W2, D1).

