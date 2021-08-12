Norwich City vs Liverpool Preview

Norwich City vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Carrow Road Date: 14th August 2021 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

English Championship defending champions Norwich City will play their first game of the 2021/22 Premier League season when they welcome Liverpool to Carrow Road this Saturday evening.

The Canaries secured promotion to the Premier League after one season in the Championship. They will hope to get their season going on a positive note when they welcome Liverpool.

Daniel Farke endured a miserable campaign last time winning just five games over the entire season (D6, L27) and with a win rate of 13.16%–the joint second-worst win-rate for any manager with 30+ Premier League games.

Although they will look to begin on a positive note, their chances of doing so look slim as they are winless in their last eight matchday-one fixtures in the Premier League (D3, L5)–the longest run for teams currently in the Premier League.

For Liverpool, they are looking to kick start this campaign with a win after enduring an indifferent season last campaign.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will be confident of building on their positive end to the season as they won eight of their last ten matches to finish in third place.

The Reds are unbeaten in opening day fixtures under Jurgen Klopp (W4, D1) and will fancy their chances against their opponents who they won 4-1 the last time they met in a matchday-one fixture.

Unsurprisingly, bookmakers have priced Liverpool up as strong favourites to open their season with a win while Norwich are early favourites to be relegated.

