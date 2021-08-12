AdAd

Norwich City vs Liverpool Preview

Gamingtips Staff August 12, 2021 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Norwich City vs Liverpool

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Carrow Road

Date: 14th August 2021

Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

English Championship defending champions Norwich City will play their first game of the 2021/22 Premier League season when they welcome Liverpool to Carrow Road this Saturday evening.

The Canaries secured promotion to the Premier League after one season in the Championship. They will hope to get their season going on a positive note when they welcome Liverpool.

Daniel Farke endured a miserable campaign last time winning just five games over the entire season (D6, L27) and with a win rate of 13.16%–the joint second-worst win-rate for any manager with 30+ Premier League games.

Although they will look to begin on a positive note, their chances of doing so look slim as they are winless in their last eight matchday-one fixtures in the Premier League (D3, L5)–the longest  run for teams currently in the Premier League.

For Liverpool, they are looking to kick start this campaign with a win after enduring an indifferent season last campaign.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will be confident of building on their positive end to the season as they won eight of their last ten matches to finish in third place.

The Reds are unbeaten in opening day fixtures under Jurgen Klopp (W4, D1) and will fancy their chances against their opponents who they won 4-1 the last time they met in a matchday-one fixture.

Unsurprisingly, bookmakers have priced Liverpool up as strong favourites to open their season with a win while Norwich are early favourites to be relegated.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here. Just retrieving data from info source now.

Premier League Table

Up-to-date football information here. Just retrieving data from info source now.

Latest Premier League Results

Up-to-date football information here. Just retrieving data from info source now.

 

Check Also

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Preview

Tottenham and Manchester City will do battle this Sunday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.