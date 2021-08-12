Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 15th August 2021 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Tottenham and Manchester City will do battle this Sunday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in what is the biggest game of the opening weekend of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

The hosts who are likely to lose star striker Harry Kane to their rivals will welcome the Premier League defending champions to London, with the mind of landing the first blow to their title defence.

Following what has been an eventful summer at North London, new Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo will also look to kick off his Tottenham campaign with a win. He welcomes City with his team currently on an unbeaten run in five friendlies so far, which included matches against Chelsea and Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Manchester City will look to get back to winning ways after opening their season with a disappointing loss to Leicester City in the Community Sheild.

Pep Guardiola’s side are the clear favourites for this year’s title after a summer that has seen them add £100 million Jack Grealish to their already good squad.

They will look to begin with a win here and perhaps make a firm statement to the rest of the League that they are ready to keep the title.

However, despite their high quality, the Cityzens head into this tie on a run of four losses from their last six competitive games.

