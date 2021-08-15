Villarreal vs Granada Preview

Villarreal vs Granada
Competition – Spanish Primera
Stadium – Estadio de la Cerámica
Date: 16th August 2021
Kick-off time – 19:00 GMT
After a harsh penalty loss to Chelsea in the Super Cup, Villareal kick off their La Liga campaign with a visit from Granada this Monday.
The Yellow Submarines have not won a game since their penalty win over Manchester United in the Europa League final—a run of seven games that include club friendlies.
Unai Emery’s side are looking to build on their seventh-placed finish last season.
They enter this tie without a win in their last three opening home games of the season (D2, L1).
However, Emery has lost none of his last seven season openers at any club he has managed and he will be keen to start this season on a positive note despite their loss in the UEFA Super Cup.
Granada finished in ninth place last campaign—12 points behind their Monday hosts after winning none of their last five games of the season.
They head into this tie hoping to take home all three points and will fancy their chances of doing so after winning their last three pre-season friendlies and scoring over two goals in each.
A poor record in season openers leaves them with little confidence as they have won none of their last five season openers away from home in any of the Spanish League divisions. Another cause for concern is a poor head-to-head record against Villareal which has seen them go ten games without a win.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:
Up-to-date football information here
. Just retrieving data from info source now.
|August 20, 2021
|Real Betis
|20:00
|Cadiz
|August 21, 2021
|Alaves
|16:00
|Mallorca
|Granada
|18:30
|Valencia
|Espanyol
|18:30
|Villarreal
|Athletic Bilbao
|21:00
|Barcelona
|August 22, 2021
|Real Sociedad
|16:00
|Rayo Vallecano
|Atlético de Madrid
|18:30
|Elche
|Levante
|21:00
|Real Madrid
|August 23, 2021
|Getafe
|19:00
|Sevilla
|Osasuna
|21:00
|Celta Vigo
|August 27, 2021
|Mallorca
|19:00
|Espanyol
|Valencia
|21:15
|Alaves
|August 28, 2021
|Celta Vigo
|16:00
|Athletic Bilbao
|Real Sociedad
|18:30
|Levante
|Elche
|18:30
|Sevilla
|Real Betis
|21:00
|Real Madrid
|August 29, 2021
|Barcelona
|16:00
|Getafe
|Cadiz
|18:30
|Osasuna
|Rayo Vallecano
|18:30
|Granada
|Atlético de Madrid
|21:00
|Villarreal
Spanish Primera Table
Up-to-date football information here
. Just retrieving data from info source now.
|#
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|G
|P
|1
|Real Madrid
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|+3
|3
|2
|Sevilla
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|+3
|3
|3
|Barcelona
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2
|+2
|3
|4
|Atlético de Madrid
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|3
|5
|Valencia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|+1
|3
|6
|Cadiz
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|+0
|1
|7
|Levante
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|+0
|1
|8
|Mallorca
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|+0
|1
|9
|Real Betis
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|+0
|1
|10
|Athletic Bilbao
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|+0
|1
|11
|Elche
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|+0
|1
|12
|Espanyol
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|+0
|1
|13
|Granada
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|+0
|1
|14
|Osasuna
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|+0
|1
|15
|Villarreal
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|+0
|1
|16
|Celta Vigo
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|17
|Getafe
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|18
|Real Sociedad
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|0
|19
|Alaves
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|0
|20
|Rayo Vallecano
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
Spanish Primera Results
Up-to-date football information here
. Just retrieving data from info source now.
|August 16, 2021
|Elche
|0 - 0
|Athletic Bilbao
|Villarreal
|0 - 0
|Granada
|August 15, 2021
|Sevilla
|3 - 0
|Rayo Vallecano
|Barcelona
|4 - 2
|Real Sociedad
|Celta Vigo
|1 - 2
|Atlético de Madrid
|August 14, 2021
|Alaves
|1 - 4
|Real Madrid
|Osasuna
|0 - 0
|Espanyol
|Mallorca
|1 - 1
|Real Betis
|Cadiz
|1 - 1
|Levante
|August 13, 2021
|Valencia
|1 - 0
|Getafe