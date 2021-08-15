AdAd

Villarreal vs Granada Preview

Gamingtips Staff August 15, 2021 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Villarreal vs Granada

Competition – Spanish Primera

Stadium – Estadio de la Cerámica

Date: 16th August 2021

Kick-off time – 19:00 GMT

After a harsh penalty loss to Chelsea in the Super Cup, Villareal kick off their La Liga campaign with a visit from Granada this Monday.

The Yellow Submarines have not won a game since their penalty win over Manchester United in the Europa League final—a run of seven games that include club friendlies.

Unai Emery’s side are looking to build on their seventh-placed finish last season.

They enter this tie without a win in their last three opening home games of the season (D2, L1).

However, Emery has lost none of his last seven season openers at any club he has managed and he will be keen to start this season on a positive note despite their loss in the UEFA Super Cup.

Granada finished in ninth place last campaign—12 points behind their Monday hosts after winning none of their last five games of the season.

They head into this tie hoping to take home all three points and will fancy their chances of doing so after winning their last three pre-season friendlies and scoring over two goals in each.

A poor record in season openers leaves them with little confidence as they have won none of their last five season openers away from home in any of the Spanish League divisions. Another cause for concern is a poor head-to-head record against Villareal which has seen them go ten games without a win.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

Up-to-date football information here. Just retrieving data from info source now.

Spanish Primera Table

Up-to-date football information here. Just retrieving data from info source now.

Spanish Primera Results

Up-to-date football information here. Just retrieving data from info source now.

Check Also

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Preview

2020/21 DFB Pokal winners Borussia Dortmund will face current Bundesliga defending champions Bayern Munich in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.