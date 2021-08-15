Villarreal vs Granada Preview

Villarreal vs Granada Competition – Spanish Primera Stadium – Estadio de la Cerámica Date: 16th August 2021 Kick-off time – 19:00 GMT

After a harsh penalty loss to Chelsea in the Super Cup, Villareal kick off their La Liga campaign with a visit from Granada this Monday.

The Yellow Submarines have not won a game since their penalty win over Manchester United in the Europa League final—a run of seven games that include club friendlies.

Unai Emery’s side are looking to build on their seventh-placed finish last season.

They enter this tie without a win in their last three opening home games of the season (D2, L1).

However, Emery has lost none of his last seven season openers at any club he has managed and he will be keen to start this season on a positive note despite their loss in the UEFA Super Cup.

Granada finished in ninth place last campaign—12 points behind their Monday hosts after winning none of their last five games of the season.

They head into this tie hoping to take home all three points and will fancy their chances of doing so after winning their last three pre-season friendlies and scoring over two goals in each.

A poor record in season openers leaves them with little confidence as they have won none of their last five season openers away from home in any of the Spanish League divisions. Another cause for concern is a poor head-to-head record against Villareal which has seen them go ten games without a win.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Real Betis 20:00 Cadiz Alaves 16:00 Mallorca Granada 18:30 Valencia Espanyol 18:30 Villarreal Athletic Bilbao 21:00 Barcelona Real Sociedad 16:00 Rayo Vallecano Atlético de Madrid 18:30 Elche Levante 21:00 Real Madrid Getafe 19:00 Sevilla Osasuna 21:00 Celta Vigo Mallorca 19:00 Espanyol Valencia 21:15 Alaves Celta Vigo 16:00 Athletic Bilbao Real Sociedad 18:30 Levante Elche 18:30 Sevilla Real Betis 21:00 Real Madrid Barcelona 16:00 Getafe Cadiz 18:30 Osasuna Rayo Vallecano 18:30 Granada Atlético de Madrid 21:00 Villarreal

Spanish Primera Table

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Real Madrid 1 1 0 0 4 1 +3 3 2 Sevilla 1 1 0 0 3 0 +3 3 3 Barcelona 1 1 0 0 4 2 +2 3 4 Atlético de Madrid 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 5 Valencia 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 6 Cadiz 1 0 1 0 1 1 +0 1 7 Levante 1 0 1 0 1 1 +0 1 8 Mallorca 1 0 1 0 1 1 +0 1 9 Real Betis 1 0 1 0 1 1 +0 1 10 Athletic Bilbao 1 0 1 0 0 0 +0 1 11 Elche 1 0 1 0 0 0 +0 1 12 Espanyol 1 0 1 0 0 0 +0 1 13 Granada 1 0 1 0 0 0 +0 1 14 Osasuna 1 0 1 0 0 0 +0 1 15 Villarreal 1 0 1 0 0 0 +0 1 16 Celta Vigo 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 17 Getafe 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 18 Real Sociedad 1 0 0 1 2 4 -2 0 19 Alaves 1 0 0 1 1 4 -3 0 20 Rayo Vallecano 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0

