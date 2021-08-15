Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Preview

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Competition – German DFL-Supercup Stadium – SIGNAL IDUNA PARK Date: 17th August 2021 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT

2020/21 DFB Pokal winners Borussia Dortmund will face current Bundesliga defending champions Bayern Munich in a one-leg final of the German super Cup at Signal Iduna Park this Tuesday.

Borrusia Dortmund beat RB Leipzig to win the DFB Pokal and qualify for this showpiece. The home team are facing their archrivals in the Super Cup for the fifth time in the last six years.

Despite their tag as outsiders in this game, they will head into the tie full of confidence after the manner of their first game of the season where they thrashed Frankfurt 5-2 at home.

Marco Rose’s side have won their last three games and will hope for a repeat of their 2019 Super Cup triumph where they beat Bayern 2-0.

Bayern Munich had to depend on a Robert Lewandowski’s strike to rescue a point for them in the first match of the season against Monchengladbach.

However, with eight Super Cup titles to their name, the Bavarians are the Super Cup Kings and will be confident of taking home this edition which is their ninth-ever Super Cup H2H vs Dortmund.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side have won four of the last five editions of this trophy and they will be desperate to win this one and land the new Bayern Munich manager the first trophy of his blossoming career.