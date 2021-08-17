Benfica vs PSV Eindhoven Preview

Benfica vs PSV Eindhoven Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium: Estádio da Luz Date: 18th August 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Benfica will face PSV in the first leg of the final qualifying round for the UEFA Champions League group stage this Wednesday at the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon.

The Portuguese side beat Russian side Spartak Moscow 4-0 on aggregate to qualify for this round.

They head into this game without a loss in eleven games which includes club friendlies and they look primed to extend that unbeaten run against their Dutch opponents.

Jorge Jesus’s side have also progressed from both of their previous UCL play-offs, including once against Dutch opponents Twente.

PSV meanwhile booked their place in this round thanks to wins over Galatasaray and Midtjylland in the previous rounds.

The visitors are looking to qualify for their first UCL group appearance since 2018/19, one which was secured with a 6-2 play-off win over BATE.

They have won just four of their 15 UEFA games vs Portuguese opponents (D6, L5), but are in good shape to better that record this time.

Roger Schmidt’s side head into this game with a 100% competitive winning record this season. They have won their last six competitive games while keeping clean sheets in five of those games and scoring over two goals in four out of six games.