Real Betis vs Cádiz Preview

Real Betis vs Cádiz
Competition – Spanish Primera
Stadium – Benito Villamarín
Date: 20th August 2021
Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT
The second round of La Liga matches kicks off this Friday as Real Betis hosts Cadiz at the Estadio Benito Villamarin in Sevilla.
The home team began their La Liga campaign with an underwhelming 1-1 draw against topflight newcomers Mallorca.
However, that win ensured that their unbeaten run was extended to 12 games (W4, D8)–their longest such run since 2002—and ensured that they begin this season full of confidence.
Manuel Pellegrini’s side have a good record against lowly teams as they have lost only one of their last 14 home fixtures against sides who finished below them last season (W10, D3). Meanwhile, Cadiz who pulled out a 12th-placed finish last season are heading into this new season full of optimism and belief that they can repeat the success of the previous season.
The visitors outperformed expectations and were able to secure consecutive La Liga seasons for the first time since the 1992/93 season.
They began this La Liga season with a 1-1 draw against Levante but will be looking to do better in this game and perhaps pick up their first win in five matches after failing to win any of their last four (D2, L2).
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:
|August 20, 2021
|Real Betis
|20:00
|Cadiz
|August 21, 2021
|Alaves
|16:00
|Mallorca
|Granada
|18:30
|Valencia
|Espanyol
|18:30
|Villarreal
|Athletic Bilbao
|21:00
|Barcelona
|August 22, 2021
|Real Sociedad
|16:00
|Rayo Vallecano
|Atlético de Madrid
|18:30
|Elche
|Levante
|21:00
|Real Madrid
|August 23, 2021
|Getafe
|19:00
|Sevilla
|Osasuna
|21:00
|Celta Vigo
|August 27, 2021
|Mallorca
|19:00
|Espanyol
|Valencia
|21:15
|Alaves
|August 28, 2021
|Celta Vigo
|16:00
|Athletic Bilbao
|Real Sociedad
|18:30
|Levante
|Elche
|18:30
|Sevilla
|Real Betis
|21:00
|Real Madrid
|August 29, 2021
|Barcelona
|16:00
|Getafe
|Cadiz
|18:30
|Osasuna
|Rayo Vallecano
|18:30
|Granada
|Atlético de Madrid
|21:00
|Villarreal
Spanish Primera Table
|#
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|G
|P
|1
|Real Madrid
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|+3
|3
|2
|Sevilla
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|+3
|3
|3
|Barcelona
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2
|+2
|3
|4
|Atlético de Madrid
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|3
|5
|Valencia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|+1
|3
|6
|Cadiz
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|+0
|1
|7
|Levante
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|+0
|1
|8
|Mallorca
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|+0
|1
|9
|Real Betis
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|+0
|1
|10
|Athletic Bilbao
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|+0
|1
|11
|Elche
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|+0
|1
|12
|Espanyol
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|+0
|1
|13
|Granada
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|+0
|1
|14
|Osasuna
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|+0
|1
|15
|Villarreal
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|+0
|1
|16
|Celta Vigo
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|17
|Getafe
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|18
|Real Sociedad
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|0
|19
|Alaves
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|0
|20
|Rayo Vallecano
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
Spanish Primera Results
|August 16, 2021
|Elche
|0 - 0
|Athletic Bilbao
|Villarreal
|0 - 0
|Granada
|August 15, 2021
|Sevilla
|3 - 0
|Rayo Vallecano
|Barcelona
|4 - 2
|Real Sociedad
|Celta Vigo
|1 - 2
|Atlético de Madrid
|August 14, 2021
|Alaves
|1 - 4
|Real Madrid
|Osasuna
|0 - 0
|Espanyol
|Mallorca
|1 - 1
|Real Betis
|Cadiz
|1 - 1
|Levante
|August 13, 2021
|Valencia
|1 - 0
|Getafe