Real Betis vs Cádiz Preview

Gamingtips Staff August 18, 2021 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Real Betis vs Cádiz

Competition – Spanish Primera

Stadium – Benito Villamarín

Date: 20th August 2021

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

The second round of La Liga matches kicks off this Friday as Real Betis hosts Cadiz at the Estadio Benito Villamarin in Sevilla.

The home team began their La Liga campaign with an underwhelming 1-1 draw against topflight newcomers Mallorca.

However, that win ensured that their unbeaten run was extended to 12 games (W4, D8)–their longest such run since 2002—and ensured that they begin this season full of confidence.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side have a good record against lowly teams as they have lost only one of their last 14 home fixtures against sides who finished below them last season (W10, D3). Meanwhile, Cadiz who pulled out a 12th-placed finish last season are heading into this new season full of optimism and belief that they can repeat the success of the previous season.

The visitors outperformed expectations and were able to secure consecutive La Liga seasons for the first time since the 1992/93 season.

They began this La Liga season with a 1-1 draw against Levante but will be looking to do better in this game and perhaps pick up their first win in five matches after failing to win any of their last four (D2, L2).

