Real Betis vs Cádiz Preview

Real Betis vs Cádiz Competition – Spanish Primera Stadium – Benito Villamarín Date: 20th August 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

The second round of La Liga matches kicks off this Friday as Real Betis hosts Cadiz at the Estadio Benito Villamarin in Sevilla.

The home team began their La Liga campaign with an underwhelming 1-1 draw against topflight newcomers Mallorca.

However, that win ensured that their unbeaten run was extended to 12 games (W4, D8)–their longest such run since 2002—and ensured that they begin this season full of confidence.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side have a good record against lowly teams as they have lost only one of their last 14 home fixtures against sides who finished below them last season (W10, D3). Meanwhile, Cadiz who pulled out a 12th-placed finish last season are heading into this new season full of optimism and belief that they can repeat the success of the previous season.

The visitors outperformed expectations and were able to secure consecutive La Liga seasons for the first time since the 1992/93 season.

They began this La Liga season with a 1-1 draw against Levante but will be looking to do better in this game and perhaps pick up their first win in five matches after failing to win any of their last four (D2, L2).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Real Betis 20:00 Cadiz Alaves 16:00 Mallorca Granada 18:30 Valencia Espanyol 18:30 Villarreal Athletic Bilbao 21:00 Barcelona Real Sociedad 16:00 Rayo Vallecano Atlético de Madrid 18:30 Elche Levante 21:00 Real Madrid Getafe 19:00 Sevilla Osasuna 21:00 Celta Vigo Mallorca 19:00 Espanyol Valencia 21:15 Alaves Celta Vigo 16:00 Athletic Bilbao Real Sociedad 18:30 Levante Elche 18:30 Sevilla Real Betis 21:00 Real Madrid Barcelona 16:00 Getafe Cadiz 18:30 Osasuna Rayo Vallecano 18:30 Granada Atlético de Madrid 21:00 Villarreal

Spanish Primera Table

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Real Madrid 1 1 0 0 4 1 +3 3 2 Sevilla 1 1 0 0 3 0 +3 3 3 Barcelona 1 1 0 0 4 2 +2 3 4 Atlético de Madrid 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 5 Valencia 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 6 Cadiz 1 0 1 0 1 1 +0 1 7 Levante 1 0 1 0 1 1 +0 1 8 Mallorca 1 0 1 0 1 1 +0 1 9 Real Betis 1 0 1 0 1 1 +0 1 10 Athletic Bilbao 1 0 1 0 0 0 +0 1 11 Elche 1 0 1 0 0 0 +0 1 12 Espanyol 1 0 1 0 0 0 +0 1 13 Granada 1 0 1 0 0 0 +0 1 14 Osasuna 1 0 1 0 0 0 +0 1 15 Villarreal 1 0 1 0 0 0 +0 1 16 Celta Vigo 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 17 Getafe 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 18 Real Sociedad 1 0 0 1 2 4 -2 0 19 Alaves 1 0 0 1 1 4 -3 0 20 Rayo Vallecano 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0

Spanish Primera Results