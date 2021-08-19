Manchester City vs Norwich City Preview

Manchester City vs Norwich City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Etihad Stadium Date: 21st August 2021 Kick-off time – 15:00 GMT

Premier League defending champions Manchester City will continue their title defence this Saturday when they welcome Championship winners Norwich City to the Etihad in matchday two of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

Tottenham beat the Cityzens in their opening fixture and they will now be looking to bounce back in this tie to avoid being left behind by their rivals early on in the season.

Despite a wealth of players at their disposal, Pep Guardiola’s side seem to be currently struggling in front of goal. They head into this tie without a win or a goal in three competitive matches.

Although their pursuit of Tottenham’s Harry Kane will continue beyond this game, the hosts will look to put a stop to their poor form and pick up their first competitive win since winning against Everton 5-0 in May.

Norwich City have not had it easy since their return to the Premier League as they face the second of the top-three teams of last season in what is their second match this season.

Their first game against Liverpool saw them concede three times although they did have their moments and gave the Reds a run for their money.

However, that loss means that they have now lost their last 11 top-flight matches. They will hope to avoid a defeat here but must put in a better defencive performance if they are to take anything from this tie.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Liverpool 12:30 Burnley Crystal Palace 15:00 Brentford Leeds United 15:00 Everton Manchester City 15:00 Norwich City Aston Villa 15:00 Newcastle United Brighton & Hov… 17:30 Watford Southampton 14:00 Manchester United Wolverhampton Wanderers 14:00 Tottenham Hotspur Arsenal 16:30 Chelsea West Ham United 20:00 Leicester City Manchester City 12:30 Arsenal Norwich City 15:00 Leicester City West Ham United 15:00 Crystal Palace Aston Villa 15:00 Brentford Newcastle United 15:00 Southampton Brighton & Hov… 15:00 Everton Liverpool 17:30 Chelsea Burnley 14:00 Leeds United Tottenham Hotspur 14:00 Watford Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:30 Manchester United

Premier League Table

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Manchester United 1 1 0 0 5 1 +4 3 2 Chelsea 1 1 0 0 3 0 +3 3 3 Liverpool 1 1 0 0 3 0 +3 3 4 West Ham United 1 1 0 0 4 2 +2 3 5 Everton 1 1 0 0 3 1 +2 3 6 Brentford 1 1 0 0 2 0 +2 3 7 Watford 1 1 0 0 3 2 +1 3 8 Brighton & Hov… 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 9 Leicester City 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 10 Tottenham Hotspur 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 11 Aston Villa 1 0 0 1 2 3 -1 0 12 Burnley 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 13 Manchester City 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 14 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 15 Newcastle United 1 0 0 1 2 4 -2 0 16 Southampton 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0 17 Arsenal 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0 18 Crystal Palace 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0 19 Norwich City 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0 20 Leeds United 1 0 0 1 1 5 -4 0

Latest Premier League Results