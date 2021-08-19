Manchester City vs Norwich City Preview

Manchester City vs Norwich City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Etihad Stadium Date: 21st August 2021 Kick-off time – 15:00 GMT Premier League defending champions Manchester City will continue their title defence this Saturday when they welcome Championship winners Norwich City to the Etihad in matchday two of the 2021/22 Premier League season. Tottenham beat the Cityzens in their opening fixture and they will now be looking to bounce back in this tie to avoid being left behind by their rivals early on in the season. Despite a wealth of players at their disposal, Pep Guardiola’s side seem to be currently struggling in front of goal. They head into this tie without a win or a goal in three competitive matches. Although their pursuit of Tottenham’s Harry Kane will continue beyond this game, the hosts will look to put a stop to their poor form and pick up their first competitive win since winning against Everton 5-0 in May. Norwich City have not had it easy since their return to the Premier League as they face the second of the top-three teams of last season in what is their second match this season. Their first game against Liverpool saw them concede three times although they did have their moments and gave the Reds a run for their money. However, that loss means that they have now lost their last 11 top-flight matches. They will hope to avoid a defeat here but must put in a better defencive performance if they are to take anything from this tie. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
Manchester City vs Norwich City
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium: Etihad Stadium
Date: 21st August 2021
Kick-off time – 15:00 GMT
Premier League defending champions Manchester City will continue their title defence this Saturday when they welcome Championship winners Norwich City to the Etihad in matchday two of the 2021/22 Premier League season.
Tottenham beat the Cityzens in their opening fixture and they will now be looking to bounce back in this tie to avoid being left behind by their rivals early on in the season.
Despite a wealth of players at their disposal, Pep Guardiola’s side seem to be currently struggling in front of goal. They head into this tie without a win or a goal in three competitive matches.
Although their pursuit of Tottenham’s Harry Kane will continue beyond this game, the hosts will look to put a stop to their poor form and pick up their first competitive win since winning against Everton 5-0 in May.
Norwich City have not had it easy since their return to the Premier League as they face the second of the top-three teams of last season in what is their second match this season.
Their first game against Liverpool saw them concede three times although they did have their moments and gave the Reds a run for their money.
However, that loss means that they have now lost their last 11 top-flight matches. They will hope to avoid a defeat here but must put in a better defencive performance if they are to take anything from this tie.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table
Latest Premier League Results