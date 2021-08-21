Arsenal vs Chelsea Preview

Arsenal vs Chelsea Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 22nd August 2021 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

The first London derby of the 2021/2022 Premier League season comes up this Sunday as Chelsea travel to the Emirates to face Arsenal in matchday two of the new season.

The Gunners began their season with an embarrassing loss to Premier League debutants Brentford. They were beaten 2-0 by the Bees, failing to truly trouble their opponents despite hitting 22 shots in the game, which was more than any other side managed in the opening weekend.

That result means that Mikel Arteta’s men enter this game on a run of three consecutive losses (including two pre-season friendlies).

They will hope to end that miserable run against the Blues who they beat home and away in the League last season. A loss here will put some early season pressure on Mikel Arteta who is expected to deliver the goods after a busy summer in the transfer market.

Meanwhile, Chelsea began their Premier League season with an impressive three-nil win over Crystal Palace last Sunday.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have been one of the better sides in Europe recently winning four of their last five competitive games.

Despite their dominance, the Blues have failed to really find joy in front of goal. Chelsea have now moved to solve their goal-scoring problems by the signing of Romelu Lukaku who is expected to start at the Emirates on Sunday.

Their Sunday win over Crystal Palace ensured that the visitors have won their last four London derbies away from home. They will look to make it five straight wins—a feat not achieved since 2006 under Jose Mourinho—but they will be wary of this Arsenal side who have won the last three meetings.

