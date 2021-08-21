West Ham United vs Leicester City Preview

West Ham United vs Leicester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: London Stadium Date: 23rd August 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

West Ham United will play their second game of the 2021/22 Premier League season this Monday when they welcome Leicester City to the Olympic Stadium.

David Moyes’ side opened their season’s account with a 4-2 win over Newcastle—a match that saw them score more goals in a single season opener than in their last seven combined.

The Hammers finished within the top six last season and are looking to building on that finish this season. However, they must pick up all three points in this tie if they want to be considered as top-four contenders for this campaign.

Their home form last season was the major reason for their success as they picked up more home points than any other side except champions City. With their fans turning fully this weekend, the home team will be confident of winning this game against fellow top-four hopefuls Leicester City.

The Foxes missed out on Champions League qualification on the last day of the season, but are looking to go again this campaign.

They look like they mean business after beginning their season with a win over Manchester City in the Community Shield followed by a gutsy 1-0 win over Wolves in their first League game of the campaign.

However, against this London side, Brendan Rodgers’ side have been unlucky in their last two attempts as they were beaten by the Hammers home and away in the PL last season.

