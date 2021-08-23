AdAd

PSV Eindhoven vs Benfica Preview

Gamingtips Staff August 23, 2021 Featured Articles Leave a comment

PSV Eindhoven vs Benfica

Competition – UEFA Champions League

Stadium:  Philips Stadion

Date: 24th August 2021

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Dutch side PSV will look to book a place in the UEFA Champions League group stage this season when they welcome Portuguese side Benfica to Philips Stadion for the second leg of their UCL qualifier match.

The hosts were beaten 2-1 in the first leg in Portugal but are entering this match with a precious away goal to show for their efforts in Portugal.

That loss ended PSV’s 100% winning record for this season and also ended manager Roger Schmidt’s personal unbeaten record against Benfica (W3, D1, L1).

However, Schmidt’s men will fancy their chances of qualification in this tie as they are unbeaten in their last four European home games.

By beating Gil Vicente over the weekend, Benfica extended their winning run to six matches in all competitions.

Jorge Jesus’ side are heading into this tie full of confidence after scoring at least two goals in each of their last six wins while conceding just two goals and keeping four clean sheets.

Another clean sheet in this game will qualify them for the group stages for the first time since the 2019/20 season.

The Eagles will fancy their chances of at least qualifying as they hold an 82.76% progression rate in UEFA competitions when winning the first leg at home.

