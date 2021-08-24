Alashkert FC vs Rangers Preview

Alashkert FC vs Rangers Competition – UEFA Europa League Stadium: Nairi Marzadasht Date: 26th August 2021 Kick-off time – 16:00 GMT

After their weekend exertions in the Scottish Premiership, Rangers will turn their attention to the Europa League this Thursday.

After crashing out of the Champions League, the Ibrox outfit are looking to book a place in the Europa League and will travel for the second leg of their Europa League group stage qualifier against Armenian side Alashkert FC.

The hosts are looking to make history this year by becoming the first Armenian team to qualify for the group stages of the UEFA Europa League.

However, they welcome their opponents to the Nairi Marzadasht Stadium with a record of one win from their last eight competitive games (D2, L5).

Such a poor record makes them overwhelming outsiders for this tie. However, they will take courage in their performance in Scotland which saw them hold Rangers for a long time in the game.

Steven Gerrard’s men won the first leg by a goal to nil and will look to put their Champions League disappointment behind them by completing the job in the second leg.

With seven wins from their last ten competitive games, they are the favourites for this tie. However, they will know that they cannot underestimate their opponents irrespective of their quality.