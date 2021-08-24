AdAd

Borussia Dortmund vs TSG Hoffenheim Preview

Gamingtips Staff August 24, 2021 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Borussia Dortmund vs TSG Hoffenheim

Competition – German Bundesliga

Stadium – SIGNAL IDUNA PARK

Date: 27th August 2021

Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT

The third round of matches in the 2021/22 Bundesliga campaign kicks off with Borussia Dortmund hosting Hoffenheim this Friday.

The Black and Yellow outfit were considered one of the title contenders this season after the way last season ended and their opening game this season.

However, Marco Rose’s side had their mojo taken off them last time out after a disappointing 2-1 loss to Freiburg. That result was their second loss in two games and made it five goals conceded in two games.

Dortmund will hope to correct their poor display last time out and pick up all three points to ensure that they stay within touching distance of the top this early in the season.

Hoffenheim meanwhile are sitting in second place after two games having taken one win and one draw from their opening two games of the season.

Sebastian Hornet’s side are looking to improve on their 11th place finish last season and have started their campaign in good fashion.

They hope to crash into the top six this season but must prove their credentials against teams like BVB. A win against Dortmund will send a message to the rest of the league that they mean business this season.

Watch this game live at bet365 – 18+ T&C’s Apply – Funded account required – Geo-restrictions apply #ad.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:

Up-to-date football information here. Just retrieving data from info source now.

German Bundesliga Table

Up-to-date football information here. Just retrieving data from info source now.

German Bundesliga Results

Up-to-date football information here. Just retrieving data from info source now.

Check Also

Alashkert FC vs Rangers Preview

After their weekend exertions in the Scottish Premiership, Rangers will turn their attention to the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.