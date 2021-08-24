Borussia Dortmund vs TSG Hoffenheim Preview

Borussia Dortmund vs TSG Hoffenheim Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – SIGNAL IDUNA PARK Date: 27th August 2021 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT

The third round of matches in the 2021/22 Bundesliga campaign kicks off with Borussia Dortmund hosting Hoffenheim this Friday.

The Black and Yellow outfit were considered one of the title contenders this season after the way last season ended and their opening game this season.

However, Marco Rose’s side had their mojo taken off them last time out after a disappointing 2-1 loss to Freiburg. That result was their second loss in two games and made it five goals conceded in two games.

Dortmund will hope to correct their poor display last time out and pick up all three points to ensure that they stay within touching distance of the top this early in the season.

Hoffenheim meanwhile are sitting in second place after two games having taken one win and one draw from their opening two games of the season.

Sebastian Hornet’s side are looking to improve on their 11th place finish last season and have started their campaign in good fashion.

They hope to crash into the top six this season but must prove their credentials against teams like BVB. A win against Dortmund will send a message to the rest of the league that they mean business this season.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Borussia Dortmund 19:30 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Arminia Bielefeld 14:30 Eintracht Frankfurt FC Cologne 14:30 VFL Bochum Stuttgart 14:30 SC Freiburg Augsburg 1907 14:30 Bayer 04 Leverkusen Mainz 14:30 Greuther Fürth Bayern Munich 17:30 Hertha Berlin Union Berlin 14:30 Borussia Mönchengladbach Wolfsburg 16:30 RB Leipzig Bayer 04 Leverkusen 14:30 Borussia Dortmund SC Freiburg 14:30 FC Cologne TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 14:30 Mainz Greuther Fürth 14:30 Wolfsburg Union Berlin 14:30 Augsburg 1907 RB Leipzig 17:30 Bayern Munich Eintracht Frankfurt 14:30 Stuttgart VFL Bochum 16:30 Hertha Berlin Borussia Mönchengladbach 18:30 Arminia Bielefeld Hertha Berlin 19:30 Greuther Fürth

German Bundesliga Table

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Wolfsburg 2 2 0 0 3 1 +2 6 2 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 2 1 1 0 6 2 +4 4 3 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2 1 1 0 5 1 +4 4 4 Bayern Munich 2 1 1 0 4 3 +1 4 5 SC Freiburg 2 1 1 0 2 1 +1 4 6 RB Leipzig 2 1 0 1 4 1 +3 3 7 Borussia Dortmund 2 1 0 1 6 4 +2 3 8 FC Cologne 2 1 0 1 5 4 +1 3 9 VFL Bochum 2 1 0 1 2 1 +1 3 10 Stuttgart 2 1 0 1 5 5 +0 3 11 Mainz 2 1 0 1 1 2 -1 3 12 Union Berlin 2 0 2 0 3 3 +0 2 13 Arminia Bielefeld 2 0 2 0 1 1 +0 2 14 Eintracht Frankfurt 2 0 1 1 2 5 -3 1 15 Greuther Fürth 2 0 1 1 2 6 -4 1 16 Borussia Mönchengladbach 2 0 1 1 1 5 -4 1 17 Augsburg 1907 2 0 1 1 0 4 -4 1 18 Hertha Berlin 2 0 0 2 2 5 -3 0

German Bundesliga Results