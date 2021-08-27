AdAd

Manchester City vs Arsenal Preview

Gamingtips Staff August 27, 2021

Manchester City vs Arsenal

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Etihad Stadium

Date: 28th August 2021

Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT

Apprentice meets master this weekend when Arteta travels to the Etihad to play Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

The Cityzens overcame a disappointing opening day loss to Tottenham by brushing aside Norwich City in their latest outing. Goals from new signing Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling, Aymeric Laporte and Riyad Mahrez ensured that Guardiola’s side ended a three-game losing and goalless run.

They will now look to build on that performance and pick up all three points against the Gunners.

History is on their side as they have won their last five home meetings against Arsenal, scoring 12 goals and conceding just three. In fact, the last time Arsenal won here, Wenger was still the manager and Per Mertesacker and Laurent Koscielny were Arsenal captains.

The Gunners meanwhile brought a halt to their poor run of form by beating West Brom 6-0 in the Carabao Cup last time out.

Mikel Arteta’s side lost their first two games of the new campaign without scoring a goal to leave them with their poorest league start in their 118 years in the top-flight.

Their result against Chelsea also meant that they ended the day in the relegation zone after more than one game of the season played for the first time since August 1992.

Such a poor start to the season has led to fans turning on the manager and players in recent times. As such, Arteta will hope to use this game to make a firm statement and show the fans that he is the man to lead Arsenal to their desired future.

However, he must figure out a way of beating his former teacher Pep as he has enjoyed no success in the few attempts against him.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Premier League Table

Latest Premier League Results

