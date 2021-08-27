Manchester City vs Arsenal Preview

Manchester City vs Arsenal Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Etihad Stadium Date: 28th August 2021 Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT

Apprentice meets master this weekend when Arteta travels to the Etihad to play Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

The Cityzens overcame a disappointing opening day loss to Tottenham by brushing aside Norwich City in their latest outing. Goals from new signing Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling, Aymeric Laporte and Riyad Mahrez ensured that Guardiola’s side ended a three-game losing and goalless run.

They will now look to build on that performance and pick up all three points against the Gunners.

History is on their side as they have won their last five home meetings against Arsenal, scoring 12 goals and conceding just three. In fact, the last time Arsenal won here, Wenger was still the manager and Per Mertesacker and Laurent Koscielny were Arsenal captains.

The Gunners meanwhile brought a halt to their poor run of form by beating West Brom 6-0 in the Carabao Cup last time out.

Mikel Arteta’s side lost their first two games of the new campaign without scoring a goal to leave them with their poorest league start in their 118 years in the top-flight.

Their result against Chelsea also meant that they ended the day in the relegation zone after more than one game of the season played for the first time since August 1992.

Such a poor start to the season has led to fans turning on the manager and players in recent times. As such, Arteta will hope to use this game to make a firm statement and show the fans that he is the man to lead Arsenal to their desired future.

However, he must figure out a way of beating his former teacher Pep as he has enjoyed no success in the few attempts against him.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Manchester City 12:30 Arsenal Brighton & Hov… 15:00 Everton Newcastle United 15:00 Southampton Norwich City 15:00 Leicester City West Ham United 15:00 Crystal Palace Aston Villa 15:00 Brentford Liverpool 17:30 Chelsea Burnley 14:00 Leeds United Tottenham Hotspur 14:00 Watford Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:30 Manchester United Crystal Palace 12:30 Tottenham Hotspur Southampton 15:00 West Ham United Watford 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Arsenal 15:00 Norwich City Manchester United 15:00 Newcastle United Leicester City 15:00 Manchester City Brentford 15:00 Brighton & Hov… Chelsea 17:30 Aston Villa Leeds United 16:30 Liverpool Everton 20:00 Burnley

Premier League Table

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 West Ham United 2 2 0 0 8 3 +5 6 2 Chelsea 2 2 0 0 5 0 +5 6 3 Liverpool 2 2 0 0 5 0 +5 6 4 Brighton & Hov… 2 2 0 0 4 1 +3 6 5 Tottenham Hotspur 2 2 0 0 2 0 +2 6 6 Manchester United 2 1 1 0 6 2 +4 4 7 Everton 2 1 1 0 5 3 +2 4 8 Brentford 2 1 1 0 2 0 +2 4 9 Manchester City 2 1 0 1 5 1 +4 3 10 Aston Villa 2 1 0 1 4 3 +1 3 11 Watford 2 1 0 1 3 4 -1 3 12 Leicester City 2 1 0 1 2 4 -2 3 13 Southampton 2 0 1 1 2 4 -2 1 14 Crystal Palace 2 0 1 1 0 3 -3 1 15 Leeds United 2 0 1 1 3 7 -4 1 16 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 0 0 2 0 2 -2 0 17 Burnley 2 0 0 2 1 4 -3 0 18 Newcastle United 2 0 0 2 2 6 -4 0 19 Arsenal 2 0 0 2 0 4 -4 0 20 Norwich City 2 0 0 2 0 8 -8 0

