Liverpool vs Chelsea Preview

Gamingtips Staff August 27, 2021 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Liverpool vs Chelsea

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Anfield

Date: 28th August 2021

Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Liverpool will face their toughest test yet this season when they welcome Chelsea to Anfield this Saturday for their third match of the Premier League season.

The Reds have won two of their opening games without conceding a goal, despite scoring five.

They alongside Chelsea have set the pace this season among the top four teams and they will be hoping to continue on that run when they entertain the London based club.

Jurgen Klopp’s men head into this tie on an eight-game-winning run. They have not lost a league game in ten games and have won the most points in that period more than any other club in the league.

They have kept clean sheets in their last four games and a win and a clean sheet here will see them become only the fourth PL side to win five or more consecutive games without conceding a goal.

For Chelsea, they head into this tie full of confidence having won their last four competitive games. That, and the signing of Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku who had a good debut at the Emirates, will see Thomas Tuchel’s side go to Anfield with confidence.

However, the German has a poor record against his compatriot, who has beaten him nine times out of the 15 times they have faced off in the past.

However, Tuchel did beat Klopp the last time both teams met. He will be hoping for a repeat of that performance as he looks to maintain momentum in the early stages of the season.

