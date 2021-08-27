Liverpool vs Chelsea Preview

Liverpool vs Chelsea Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Anfield Date: 28th August 2021 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Liverpool will face their toughest test yet this season when they welcome Chelsea to Anfield this Saturday for their third match of the Premier League season.

The Reds have won two of their opening games without conceding a goal, despite scoring five.

They alongside Chelsea have set the pace this season among the top four teams and they will be hoping to continue on that run when they entertain the London based club.

Jurgen Klopp’s men head into this tie on an eight-game-winning run. They have not lost a league game in ten games and have won the most points in that period more than any other club in the league.

They have kept clean sheets in their last four games and a win and a clean sheet here will see them become only the fourth PL side to win five or more consecutive games without conceding a goal.

For Chelsea, they head into this tie full of confidence having won their last four competitive games. That, and the signing of Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku who had a good debut at the Emirates, will see Thomas Tuchel’s side go to Anfield with confidence.

However, the German has a poor record against his compatriot, who has beaten him nine times out of the 15 times they have faced off in the past.

However, Tuchel did beat Klopp the last time both teams met. He will be hoping for a repeat of that performance as he looks to maintain momentum in the early stages of the season.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Manchester City 12:30 Arsenal Brighton & Hov… 15:00 Everton Newcastle United 15:00 Southampton Norwich City 15:00 Leicester City West Ham United 15:00 Crystal Palace Aston Villa 15:00 Brentford Liverpool 17:30 Chelsea Burnley 14:00 Leeds United Tottenham Hotspur 14:00 Watford Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:30 Manchester United Crystal Palace 12:30 Tottenham Hotspur Southampton 15:00 West Ham United Watford 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Arsenal 15:00 Norwich City Manchester United 15:00 Newcastle United Leicester City 15:00 Manchester City Brentford 15:00 Brighton & Hov… Chelsea 17:30 Aston Villa Leeds United 16:30 Liverpool Everton 20:00 Burnley

Premier League Table

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 West Ham United 2 2 0 0 8 3 +5 6 2 Chelsea 2 2 0 0 5 0 +5 6 3 Liverpool 2 2 0 0 5 0 +5 6 4 Brighton & Hov… 2 2 0 0 4 1 +3 6 5 Tottenham Hotspur 2 2 0 0 2 0 +2 6 6 Manchester United 2 1 1 0 6 2 +4 4 7 Everton 2 1 1 0 5 3 +2 4 8 Brentford 2 1 1 0 2 0 +2 4 9 Manchester City 2 1 0 1 5 1 +4 3 10 Aston Villa 2 1 0 1 4 3 +1 3 11 Watford 2 1 0 1 3 4 -1 3 12 Leicester City 2 1 0 1 2 4 -2 3 13 Southampton 2 0 1 1 2 4 -2 1 14 Crystal Palace 2 0 1 1 0 3 -3 1 15 Leeds United 2 0 1 1 3 7 -4 1 16 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 0 0 2 0 2 -2 0 17 Burnley 2 0 0 2 1 4 -3 0 18 Newcastle United 2 0 0 2 2 6 -4 0 19 Arsenal 2 0 0 2 0 4 -4 0 20 Norwich City 2 0 0 2 0 8 -8 0

Latest Premier League Results