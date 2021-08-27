AdAd

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Preview

Gamingtips Staff August 27, 2021 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Molineux Stadium

Date: 29th August 2021

Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Wolves will welcome Manchester United to Molineux this Sunday for their third game of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

The home team under new manager Bruno Lage have started the league season slowly having lost their opening games. Those losses extended their losing run in the PL to five games, a period where they also failed to score a goal.

However, they returned to winning ways in midweek as they beat Nottingham Forest 4-0 in the Carabao Cup.

After a bottom-half finish last season Lage will hope that he can steer his side to a top eight finish this season. He must begin to put the framework for a successful league finish by picking up points against United on Sunday.

The Red Devils beat Leeds United 5-1 in their opening game but fell to a 1-1 draw with Southampton last time out.

They remain one of the title favourites, having added quality players like Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho to their ranks. Despite their quality, question marks remain over their ability to produce consistent results like the really big teams do.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope that his team will prove the critics wrong and put up a tremendous performance when they travel to the Midlands.

However, history seems to be on his side, as Man United are unbeaten against Wolves in their last six meetings, winning three of those meetings

