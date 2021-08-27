Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Preview

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Molineux Stadium Date: 29th August 2021 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Wolves will welcome Manchester United to Molineux this Sunday for their third game of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

The home team under new manager Bruno Lage have started the league season slowly having lost their opening games. Those losses extended their losing run in the PL to five games, a period where they also failed to score a goal.

However, they returned to winning ways in midweek as they beat Nottingham Forest 4-0 in the Carabao Cup.

After a bottom-half finish last season Lage will hope that he can steer his side to a top eight finish this season. He must begin to put the framework for a successful league finish by picking up points against United on Sunday.

The Red Devils beat Leeds United 5-1 in their opening game but fell to a 1-1 draw with Southampton last time out.

They remain one of the title favourites, having added quality players like Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho to their ranks. Despite their quality, question marks remain over their ability to produce consistent results like the really big teams do.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope that his team will prove the critics wrong and put up a tremendous performance when they travel to the Midlands.

However, history seems to be on his side, as Man United are unbeaten against Wolves in their last six meetings, winning three of those meetings

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Manchester City 12:30 Arsenal Brighton & Hov… 15:00 Everton Newcastle United 15:00 Southampton Norwich City 15:00 Leicester City West Ham United 15:00 Crystal Palace Aston Villa 15:00 Brentford Liverpool 17:30 Chelsea Burnley 14:00 Leeds United Tottenham Hotspur 14:00 Watford Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:30 Manchester United Crystal Palace 12:30 Tottenham Hotspur Southampton 15:00 West Ham United Watford 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Arsenal 15:00 Norwich City Manchester United 15:00 Newcastle United Leicester City 15:00 Manchester City Brentford 15:00 Brighton & Hov… Chelsea 17:30 Aston Villa Leeds United 16:30 Liverpool Everton 20:00 Burnley

Premier League Table

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 West Ham United 2 2 0 0 8 3 +5 6 2 Chelsea 2 2 0 0 5 0 +5 6 3 Liverpool 2 2 0 0 5 0 +5 6 4 Brighton & Hov… 2 2 0 0 4 1 +3 6 5 Tottenham Hotspur 2 2 0 0 2 0 +2 6 6 Manchester United 2 1 1 0 6 2 +4 4 7 Everton 2 1 1 0 5 3 +2 4 8 Brentford 2 1 1 0 2 0 +2 4 9 Manchester City 2 1 0 1 5 1 +4 3 10 Aston Villa 2 1 0 1 4 3 +1 3 11 Watford 2 1 0 1 3 4 -1 3 12 Leicester City 2 1 0 1 2 4 -2 3 13 Southampton 2 0 1 1 2 4 -2 1 14 Crystal Palace 2 0 1 1 0 3 -3 1 15 Leeds United 2 0 1 1 3 7 -4 1 16 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 0 0 2 0 2 -2 0 17 Burnley 2 0 0 2 1 4 -3 0 18 Newcastle United 2 0 0 2 2 6 -4 0 19 Arsenal 2 0 0 2 0 4 -4 0 20 Norwich City 2 0 0 2 0 8 -8 0

Latest Premier League Results