France vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Preview

Gamingtips Staff August 31, 2021 Featured Articles Leave a comment

France vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Competition – FIFA World Cup Qualifying

Stadium: Stade de la Meinau

Date: 1st September 2021

Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

One month after their demoralising defeat to Switzerland in the European Championship, France return to action when they host Bosnia and Herzegovina in a World Cup qualifier.

The World Cup champions suffered a shock 1-1 home draw against Ukraine in their opening game of the 2022 World Cup Qualification but bounced back to win their next two games.

Those wins mean France sits top of Group D after three matchdays (W2, D1).

Despite their shocking exit in the Euros, Didier Deschamps’ side is unbeaten in 20 competitive 90-minute games (W14, D6). They will look to extend that run in this game and should be confident of doing so as they are unbeaten in their previous five H2Hs against Bosnia & Herzegovina (W3, D2).

For the visitors, their chances of qualifying from this group already look bleak as they are currently sitting in 4th place in the group behind France, Ukraine, and Finland.

They are amid a very poor run of form as they have won none of their last 13 internationals (D6, L7 in 90 minutes). That run is their longest-ever stretch without victory and doesn’t look like stopping soon as they are on a run of four internationals without scoring a goal.

