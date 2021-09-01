Sweden vs Spain Preview

Sweden vs Spain Competition – FIFA World Cup Qualifying Stadium: Friends Arena Date: 2nd September 2021 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

After meeting in the 2020 European Championship, Sweden and Spain will face each other again this Thursday in the Friends Arena in Solna for their World Cup qualifier game.

Sweden are sitting in second place in Group B after winning their first two matches against Kosovo and Georgia.

With six points from two games, they can leapfrog leaders Spain who have seven points having played a game more.

However, their record against their visitors isn’t great as they have not defeated the Iberian nation since October 2006.

After picking up their second clean sheet against Spain across the last 13 H2H clashes in Euro 2020, they will fancy their chances of going a step further by picking up a win here.

Meanwhile, Spain are looking to put their Euro 2020 disappointment behind them by sealing a win in this game.

They are currently sitting on top of the group and are strong favourites for the win here.

They head into this tie with just two losses from their last 15 games. They’ve scored at least one goal in their last 38 World Cup Qualifier encounters and have not lost such a fixture since March 1993.