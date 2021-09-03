Ukraine vs France Preview

Ukraine vs France Competition – FIFA World Cup Qualifying Stadium: Kiev Olympic Stadium Date: 4th September 2021 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

France will travel to Kyiv this Saturday to face Andriy Shevchenko’s Ukraine side in the fifth fixture of their 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Despite staying unbeaten in the qualifying stage, the hosts are enduring their worst ever start to a new World Cup campaign after picking just four points from their opening four games.

They have drawn all four of their group games and have managed to score more than one goal in only one game—their most recent 2-2 draw with lowly Kazakhstan.

Their chances of qualifying from this group remain very high as they sit second in the group behind leaders France. They are also unbeaten in 11 of their previous 12 home World Cup qualifier games (W7, D4, L1) and in turn will be confident of picking up a positive result here.

France meanwhile sit top of the group having taken eight points from their first four games. They remain unbeaten in this stage of the tournament and are heading into this fixture without a loss in 21 competitive 90-minute action (W14, D7).

Such form means that Didier Deschamps men are strong favourites to win this tie and they will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in this tournament further.

If the visitors don’t concede in this game, it will be the first time ever that France will register four consecutive clean sheets in a World Cup Qualifier away from home.