Belgium vs Czech Republic Preview

Belgium vs Czech Republic Competition – FIFA World Cup Qualifying Stadium: King Baudouin Stadium Date: 5th September 2021 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Belgium host Czech Republic this Sunday in the fifth match of their World Cup Qualifiers at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels.

The home team effortlessly dispatched Estonia 5-2 in their last game to maintain their big lead at the top of the table. With ten points on the board from three wins and a draw, Belgium look like a team ready to match their 2018 WCQ campaign when they only dropped two points (W9, D1).

A win here will see them go six points clear at the top and help solidify their claim to the number one spot in FIFA rankings.

Czech Republic meanwhile sit in second place in the group standings having taken seven points from four games (W2, D1, L1).

They head into this game fresh from beating Belarus one-nil in their last group game.

Jaroslav Šilhavý’s side have a 50% progression rate in the UEFA-zone WCQ playoffs and are currently not in danger of missing out. However, they will look to pick up at least a point here and ensure that they do not have to wait until the last games to secure qualification.

Both sides have enjoyed two wins apiece from their last five meetings.