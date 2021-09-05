South Africa vs Ghana Preview

South Africa vs Ghana Competition – FIFA World Cup Qualifying Stadium: FNB Stadium Date: 6th September 2021 Kick-off time – 17:00 GMT

South Africa will play Ghana this Monday in the second match of their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.

The hosts opened their 2022 World Cup campaign with a nil-nil draw against Zimbabwe in the first match, meaning that they sit second in Group G based on alphabetical order.

They have been put in the same group as Zimbabwe and Ethiopia—two countries that are not known for their football prowess. Alongside Ghana, they look the most likely to progress from this group.

They head into this tie without a loss in eight games and will hope to extend their unbeaten run to nine games in all competitions.

Ghana meanwhile, opened their qualifying campaign with a one-nil win over Ethiopia leaving them on top of the group.

That win was their first in three tries and saw them record back-to-back clean sheets for the first time since 2019.

They will hope to extend their clean sheet haul to three in a row when they travel to the South of the continent but must put in an excellent performance to ensure that they can do so.

With two wins from their last six games, this match will not be straight sailing for them. However, they hold a good record against South Africa as they are unbeaten in their last six games against their hosts.