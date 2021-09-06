Netherlands vs Turkey Preview

Netherlands vs Turkey Competition – FIFA World Cup Qualifying Stadium: Johan Cruijff Arena Date: 7th September 2021 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Netherlands will host Turkey this Tuesday in the sixth fixture of their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying campaign.

The hosts are heading into this tie fresh from a 4-0 win over Montenegro. They sit in second place in a highly competitive Group G after winning three of their opening five games (D1, L10). However, they can leapfrog Turkey if they win this tie.

With this being just Louis Van Gaal’s third match in charge since his return to the Dutch dugout, the Oranje will look to avoid a defeat here and help preserve his unbeaten run as they continue to build momentum.

Meanwhile, Turkey are the surprise table-toppers in this group but are not guaranteed anything because of the competitiveness of the group as just one point separates the top three.

The ‘Crescents’ have performed well against smaller teams but showed during their ill-fated European Championship campaign that they do not do well against the established names.

They come into this tie fresh from a 3-0 thrashing of Gibraltar—a game that saw them keep a clean sheet for the first time in five games.

They will now hope that they can put up another good performance when they travel to Holland to give them the bragging rights and ensure that they remain top of the group.