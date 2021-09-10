Chelsea vs Aston Villa Preview

Chelsea vs Aston Villa Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Stamford Bridge Date: 11th September 2021 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

The Premier League resumes this Saturday with Chelsea welcoming Aston Villa to Stamford Bridge for their fourth game of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

The Blues held on to pick up a point in their last game against Liverpool after being reduced to ten men early in the first half.

Thomas Tuchel’s men are one of the favourites for the title this season and are unbeaten in their last five games—including three in the Premier League.

The German coach has transformed Chelsea since his arrival and has won more points than any other PL side (excluding Manchester City) since January.

He will hope to continue his impressive form by picking up a win here. Meanwhile, his side can record seven wins in eight home PL games if they win this tie and can also match Manchester United’s record of 600 wins if they take all three points here.

For Aston Villa, they head into this tie with three wins from their last five games and have scored at least two goals in four straight PL games.

Their last outing saw them draw against Brentford to leave them outside of the top ten after three games.

After what was a largely successful season last year, they are looking to do even better and have recruited smartly since losing Jack Grealish to Manchester City.

Their record against Chelsea is not very encouraging as they have lost six of their last eight games against the Blues. However, they will take courage in the fact that they were one of the few teams to beat Thomas Tuchel’s side last season.

