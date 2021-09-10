AdAd

Leeds United vs Liverpool Preview

Gamingtips Staff September 10, 2021 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Leeds United vs Liverpool

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Elland Road

Date: 12th September 2021

Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Liverpool will look to continue their quest to reclaim the Premier League title when they travel to the Elland Road to play Leeds this weekend in what is their fourth match of the 2020/21 Premier League season.

The hosts are playing their second season in the top flight in 17 years and are hoping to ensure it is not their last in a long time.

However, they have started the season poorly as they are without a win in the three games played so far (D2, L1).

They will hope for a better result here and will take confidence in the fact that they have not lost at home in seven matches—their longest such run since the 2000/01 season.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are heading into this tie as one of the Premier League’s most in-form teams. The Reds are unbeaten in their last 13 PL games with ten of those games ending in a win for them (D3).

Jurgen Klopp’s men will also look to put the frustrations of their 1-1 draw against ten-men Chelsea to the side when they travel to West Yorkshire.

They also hold a good record against Leeds away from home having lost just once in their last nine visits to Elland Road (W5, D3).

