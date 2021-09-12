AdAd

Everton vs Burnley Preview

Gamingtips Staff September 12, 2021 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Everton vs Burnley

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Goodison Park

Date: 13th September 2021

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Goodison Park will host this week’s Monday night football as Everton welcome Burnley for their fourth match of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

The Toffees have enjoyed a strong start to this Premier League season despite a quiet summer of low expenditure. They have won two of their first three PL games (D1) and are looking to make it three wins in four games.

Meanwhile, Rafa Benitez is looking to become just the third Everton manager this century to win his opening two home PL games. He will also hope to avenge his side’s home loss to Burnley last March.

The away side have had an inconsistent start to the season and are heading into this tie on the back of a disappointing draw with Leeds United.

Sean Dyche’s side will be aiming to win successive away H2Hs in the same calendar year for the first time since 1892.

They have won just four of their last ten PL away games, keeping clean sheets in three of those wins.

With the Clarets currently lying in the relegation zone after taking just one point from their opening three games of the season, they will hope to get a win here and avoid getting too engrossed in a relegation battle at this early stage of the season.

