Everton vs Burnley Preview

Everton vs Burnley Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Goodison Park Date: 13th September 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Goodison Park will host this week’s Monday night football as Everton welcome Burnley for their fourth match of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

The Toffees have enjoyed a strong start to this Premier League season despite a quiet summer of low expenditure. They have won two of their first three PL games (D1) and are looking to make it three wins in four games.

Meanwhile, Rafa Benitez is looking to become just the third Everton manager this century to win his opening two home PL games. He will also hope to avenge his side’s home loss to Burnley last March.

The away side have had an inconsistent start to the season and are heading into this tie on the back of a disappointing draw with Leeds United.

Sean Dyche’s side will be aiming to win successive away H2Hs in the same calendar year for the first time since 1892.

They have won just four of their last ten PL away games, keeping clean sheets in three of those wins.

With the Clarets currently lying in the relegation zone after taking just one point from their opening three games of the season, they will hope to get a win here and avoid getting too engrossed in a relegation battle at this early stage of the season.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Everton 20:00 Burnley Newcastle United 20:00 Leeds United Wolverhampton Wanderers 12:30 Brentford Burnley 15:00 Arsenal Liverpool 15:00 Crystal Palace Manchester City 15:00 Southampton Norwich City 15:00 Watford Aston Villa 17:30 Everton Brighton & Hov… 14:00 Leicester City West Ham United 14:00 Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur 16:30 Chelsea Chelsea 12:30 Manchester City Manchester United 12:30 Aston Villa Everton 15:00 Norwich City Leeds United 15:00 West Ham United Leicester City 15:00 Burnley Watford 15:00 Newcastle United Brentford 17:30 Liverpool Southampton 14:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Arsenal 16:30 Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League Table

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Manchester United 4 3 1 0 11 3 +8 10 2 Chelsea 4 3 1 0 9 1 +8 10 3 Liverpool 4 3 1 0 9 1 +8 10 4 Manchester City 4 3 0 1 11 1 +10 9 5 Brighton & Hov… 4 3 0 1 5 3 +2 9 6 Tottenham Hotspur 4 3 0 1 3 3 +0 9 7 West Ham United 4 2 2 0 10 5 +5 8 8 Everton 3 2 1 0 7 3 +4 7 9 Leicester City 4 2 0 2 4 6 -2 6 10 Brentford 4 1 2 1 3 2 +1 5 11 Crystal Palace 4 1 2 1 5 5 +0 5 12 Aston Villa 4 1 1 2 5 7 -2 4 13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 4 1 0 3 2 3 -1 3 14 Southampton 4 0 3 1 4 6 -2 3 15 Watford 4 1 0 3 3 7 -4 3 16 Arsenal 4 1 0 3 1 9 -8 3 17 Leeds United 4 0 2 2 4 11 -7 2 18 Burnley 3 0 1 2 2 5 -3 1 19 Newcastle United 4 0 1 3 5 12 -7 1 20 Norwich City 4 0 0 4 1 11 -10 0

Latest Premier League Results