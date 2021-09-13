Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Preview

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium: Camp Nou Date: 14th September 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Barcelona will begin their 2021/22 Champions league campaign this Tuesday when they welcome Bayern Munich to the Nou Camp.

Both sides are expected to qualify from this group which also has Benfica and Dynamo Kyiv. They are meeting for the first time since that infamous match in the 2019/2020 UCL campaign which Bayern won.

The hosts will look to avenge their embarrassing loss that day with the home crowd available to boost the players’ morale in this match.

Ronald Koeman’s men head into this tie with three wins from their last four games. Their last three games have seen them score seven times however they have struggled at the back and are yet to keep a clean sheet this season.

They will be confident heading into this tie as they have lost just three of their last 62 home UCL games (W50, D9).

Bayern Munich meanwhile are heading into this tie fresh from a 4-1 win over Rb Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

Despite a change of manager, the Bavarians have continued where they stopped off last season and are heading into this tie on a run of five consecutive wins.

Julian Nangelsmann’s side has scored 27 goals in their last five games–scoring at least three times in each of those games.

Although veteran striker Robert Lewandoski is likely going to miss this match after sustaining a groin injury, the German side will fancy their chances in this tie as they have won their last 17 Champions League opening matches by an aggregate scoreline of 42-2.