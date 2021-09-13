Liverpool vs AC Milan Preview

Liverpool vs AC Milan Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium: Anfield Date: 15th September 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Liverpool will welcome AC Milan to Anfield this Wednesday for the first match of their 2021/22 UEFA Champions League season.

The Reds welcome their historic rival to Merseyside in what is their first-ever H2H game with Milan in the group stage. Both teams have been put in perhaps the most difficult group as they have been pitted alongside Atletico Madrid and Porto and will be desperate to gain momentum by winning this game.

Jurgen Klopp’s side head into this tie without a loss in their last 13 games and they will be relishing the chance of playing their Italian rivals in front of a packed Anfield crowd.

They will fancy their chances of winning this game as they have been one of the best teams in Europe in the past four seasons. Since the start of the 2017/2018 season, only Bayern Munich and Manchester City have won more games or scored more goals in the UCL than Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Meanwhile, AC Milan are in a good form and enter this game on the back of a dramatic 2-0 win over Lazio in the Serie A over the weekend.

They head into this game with three wins from their last three games and will be fired up to take home all three points here.

However, they have a poor record against English opponents in Europe having won just one of their last 13 European games against Premier League sides (D4, L8).