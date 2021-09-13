Leicester City vs Napoli Preview

Leicester City vs Napoli Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium: King Power Stadium Date: 16th September 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Leicester City will begin their 2021/22 Europa League journey with a visit from in-form Italian side Napoli this Thursday.

Brendan Rodgers’s side missed out on UEFA Champions League football on the last day of the season. Despite their disappointment, they will look to make the most of their opportunity in this tournament.

They welcome Napoli who come here having lost two of their last three games. However, they will enter this game in confident mood because of their performance in the last five games (W3).

Napoli, like their hosts, also missed out on Champions League football on the last day of last season but will embrace this opportunity.

They head into this game in excellent form as they have won their opening three games of Serie A. Their weekend win over Juventus should solidify their confidence heading into this game and they will be hoping to get going early by picking up a win here.

This is the first time both teams are meeting and both are expected to qualify from this group ahead of Legia Warsaw and Spartak Moscow.

The Italian side might be without the services of David Ospina, striker Victor Osimhen and defender Amir Rrahmani for the clash with the trio isolating after returning from national team duties.