Newcastle United vs Leeds United Preview

Newcastle United vs Leeds United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: St. James’ Park Date: 17th September 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Leeds United will travel to St James Park this Friday to play Newcastle in the fifth round of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

The hosts haven’t had the best of starts to the new season and are sitting deep in the relegation zone—19th place after four games having taken one point so far.

Manchester United embarrassed them in their last outing despite showing effort.

Steve Bruce will hope that luck will smile on him this time as they battle to pick up their first win of the season. The magpies seem to shoot themselves in the foot often and have conceded eight equalising goals across their last seven PL home games. They have also conceded 2+ goals in six of their last eight home games.

Fixing their leaky defence has to be a priority for the home team who already lead at the wrong table as they are the team who have conceded the most goals this season (12).

Meanwhile, Leeds United are not doing much better than their counterparts and are heading into the weekend with the worst start to a top-flight campaign since the 1958/59 season.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men are sitting in 17th place this term and are said to be suffering from second-season syndrome after winning none of their opening four games (D2, L2).

Their poor start is the manager’s joint-worst run of league results since the 2018/19 season when his side failed to win the final four games of the regular season in the Championship.

However, considering the shape of his opponents, he will fancy his side’s chances of picking up three points in this game.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Newcastle United 20:00 Leeds United Wolverhampton Wanderers 12:30 Brentford Burnley 15:00 Arsenal Manchester City 15:00 Southampton Norwich City 15:00 Watford Liverpool 15:00 Crystal Palace Aston Villa 17:30 Everton Brighton & Hov… 14:00 Leicester City West Ham United 14:00 Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur 16:30 Chelsea Chelsea 12:30 Manchester City Manchester United 12:30 Aston Villa Watford 15:00 Newcastle United Everton 15:00 Norwich City Leicester City 15:00 Burnley Leeds United 15:00 West Ham United Brentford 17:30 Liverpool Southampton 14:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Arsenal 16:30 Tottenham Hotspur Crystal Palace 20:00 Brighton & Hov…

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Manchester United 4 3 1 0 11 3 +8 10 2 Chelsea 4 3 1 0 9 1 +8 10 3 Liverpool 4 3 1 0 9 1 +8 10 4 Everton 4 3 1 0 10 4 +6 10 5 Manchester City 4 3 0 1 11 1 +10 9 6 Brighton & Hov… 4 3 0 1 5 3 +2 9 7 Tottenham Hotspur 4 3 0 1 3 3 +0 9 8 West Ham United 4 2 2 0 10 5 +5 8 9 Leicester City 4 2 0 2 4 6 -2 6 10 Brentford 4 1 2 1 3 2 +1 5 11 Crystal Palace 4 1 2 1 5 5 +0 5 12 Aston Villa 4 1 1 2 5 7 -2 4 13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 4 1 0 3 2 3 -1 3 14 Southampton 4 0 3 1 4 6 -2 3 15 Watford 4 1 0 3 3 7 -4 3 16 Arsenal 4 1 0 3 1 9 -8 3 17 Leeds United 4 0 2 2 4 11 -7 2 18 Burnley 4 0 1 3 3 8 -5 1 19 Newcastle United 4 0 1 3 5 12 -7 1 20 Norwich City 4 0 0 4 1 11 -10 0

