AdAd

Aston Villa vs Everton Preview

Gamingtips Staff September 16, 2021 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Aston Villa vs Everton

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Villa Park

Date: 18th September 2021

Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

High-flying Everton will travel to the Midlands this Saturday to take on Aston Villa in their fifth Premier League match of the season.

The hosts are looking to qualify for Europe this season after outspending most PL clubs and bringing in quality players.

Despite the investments, they have failed to take the league by storm and are sitting in 12th place after four games.

Chelsea beat Dean Smith’s side in their last outing meaning that they have won just one match this season. However, they boast an impressive home record as they are unbeaten in their last four PL home games (W3, D1) and will hope to extend that run against this Everton side.

The Toffees under Rafa Benitez have become one of Premier League’s most impressive sides and are entering this match on the back of a 3-1 comeback win over Burnley on Monday.

Without a loss this season, they sit in fourth place—level on points with first-placed Manchester United. With ten goals to their name, they are behind only the two Manchester clubs as the side with the highest number of goals this season.

They will look to maintain their place amongst the leaders and will be desperate to pick up their first win against Villa in four tries.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here. Just retrieving data from info source now.

Premier League Table

Up-to-date football information here. Just retrieving data from info source now.

Latest Premier League Results

Up-to-date football information here. Just retrieving data from info source now.

 

Check Also

Newcastle United vs Leeds United Preview

Leeds United will travel to St James Park this Friday to play Newcastle in the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.