Aston Villa vs Everton Preview

Aston Villa vs Everton Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Villa Park Date: 18th September 2021 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

High-flying Everton will travel to the Midlands this Saturday to take on Aston Villa in their fifth Premier League match of the season.

The hosts are looking to qualify for Europe this season after outspending most PL clubs and bringing in quality players.

Despite the investments, they have failed to take the league by storm and are sitting in 12th place after four games.

Chelsea beat Dean Smith’s side in their last outing meaning that they have won just one match this season. However, they boast an impressive home record as they are unbeaten in their last four PL home games (W3, D1) and will hope to extend that run against this Everton side.

The Toffees under Rafa Benitez have become one of Premier League’s most impressive sides and are entering this match on the back of a 3-1 comeback win over Burnley on Monday.

Without a loss this season, they sit in fourth place—level on points with first-placed Manchester United. With ten goals to their name, they are behind only the two Manchester clubs as the side with the highest number of goals this season.

They will look to maintain their place amongst the leaders and will be desperate to pick up their first win against Villa in four tries.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Newcastle United 20:00 Leeds United Wolverhampton Wanderers 12:30 Brentford Burnley 15:00 Arsenal Manchester City 15:00 Southampton Norwich City 15:00 Watford Liverpool 15:00 Crystal Palace Aston Villa 17:30 Everton Brighton & Hov… 14:00 Leicester City West Ham United 14:00 Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur 16:30 Chelsea Chelsea 12:30 Manchester City Manchester United 12:30 Aston Villa Watford 15:00 Newcastle United Everton 15:00 Norwich City Leicester City 15:00 Burnley Leeds United 15:00 West Ham United Brentford 17:30 Liverpool Southampton 14:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Arsenal 16:30 Tottenham Hotspur Crystal Palace 20:00 Brighton & Hov…

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Manchester United 4 3 1 0 11 3 +8 10 2 Chelsea 4 3 1 0 9 1 +8 10 3 Liverpool 4 3 1 0 9 1 +8 10 4 Everton 4 3 1 0 10 4 +6 10 5 Manchester City 4 3 0 1 11 1 +10 9 6 Brighton & Hov… 4 3 0 1 5 3 +2 9 7 Tottenham Hotspur 4 3 0 1 3 3 +0 9 8 West Ham United 4 2 2 0 10 5 +5 8 9 Leicester City 4 2 0 2 4 6 -2 6 10 Brentford 4 1 2 1 3 2 +1 5 11 Crystal Palace 4 1 2 1 5 5 +0 5 12 Aston Villa 4 1 1 2 5 7 -2 4 13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 4 1 0 3 2 3 -1 3 14 Southampton 4 0 3 1 4 6 -2 3 15 Watford 4 1 0 3 3 7 -4 3 16 Arsenal 4 1 0 3 1 9 -8 3 17 Leeds United 4 0 2 2 4 11 -7 2 18 Burnley 4 0 1 3 3 8 -5 1 19 Newcastle United 4 0 1 3 5 12 -7 1 20 Norwich City 4 0 0 4 1 11 -10 0

