Aston Villa vs Everton Preview

Aston Villa vs Everton
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium: Villa Park
Date: 18th September 2021
Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT
High-flying Everton will travel to the Midlands this Saturday to take on Aston Villa in their fifth Premier League match of the season.
The hosts are looking to qualify for Europe this season after outspending most PL clubs and bringing in quality players.
Despite the investments, they have failed to take the league by storm and are sitting in 12th place after four games.
Chelsea beat Dean Smith’s side in their last outing meaning that they have won just one match this season. However, they boast an impressive home record as they are unbeaten in their last four PL home games (W3, D1) and will hope to extend that run against this Everton side.
The Toffees under Rafa Benitez have become one of Premier League’s most impressive sides and are entering this match on the back of a 3-1 comeback win over Burnley on Monday.
Without a loss this season, they sit in fourth place—level on points with first-placed Manchester United. With ten goals to their name, they are behind only the two Manchester clubs as the side with the highest number of goals this season.
They will look to maintain their place amongst the leaders and will be desperate to pick up their first win against Villa in four tries.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
