Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 19th September 2021 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

After their European exertions, Tottenham and Chelsea will turn their attention to the Premier League as both sides meet for the London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this Sunday.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side were held to 2-2 draw with Rennes in the Europa Conference League to take their winless run to two games.

They began the season brightly and were on top of the pile during the September international break. But since the return of club football from the international break, Spurs have found it difficult to get going and are entering this tie without a win in their last two games (D1, L1).

Their last PL match saw them lose three goals to nil against their London rivals Crystal Palace. They will now look to avoid another chastening defeat at the hands of their big London rivals who they have failed to beat in their last seven attempts.

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea are joint-top after four games and are heading into this game on a seven-game unbeaten run.

The Blues defeated Zenit St Petersburg in their Champions League game on Tuesday thanks to a Romelu Lukaku goal—his fourth since his arrival from Inter Milan in the summer. The Belgian has transformed the Chelsea attack and has looked every inch like the player Chelsea had in mind when they made him their most expensive buy ever.

The visitors also have a strong defence and have conceded only one goal in the league so far. They will hope to compound further misery on their rivals by picking up three points in this game.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Aston Villa 17:30 Everton Brighton & Hov… 14:00 Leicester City West Ham United 14:00 Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur 16:30 Chelsea Chelsea 12:30 Manchester City Manchester United 12:30 Aston Villa Everton 15:00 Norwich City Leeds United 15:00 West Ham United Leicester City 15:00 Burnley Watford 15:00 Newcastle United Brentford 17:30 Liverpool Southampton 14:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Arsenal 16:30 Tottenham Hotspur Crystal Palace 20:00 Brighton & Hov… Manchester United 12:30 Everton Burnley 15:00 Norwich City Chelsea 15:00 Southampton Leeds United 15:00 Watford Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Newcastle United Brighton & Hov… 17:30 Arsenal

Premier League Table

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Liverpool 5 4 1 0 12 1 +11 13 2 Manchester City 5 3 1 1 11 1 +10 10 3 Manchester United 4 3 1 0 11 3 +8 10 4 Chelsea 4 3 1 0 9 1 +8 10 5 Everton 4 3 1 0 10 4 +6 10 6 Brighton & Hov… 4 3 0 1 5 3 +2 9 7 Tottenham Hotspur 4 3 0 1 3 3 +0 9 8 West Ham United 4 2 2 0 10 5 +5 8 9 Brentford 5 2 2 1 5 2 +3 8 10 Watford 5 2 0 3 6 8 -2 6 11 Leicester City 4 2 0 2 4 6 -2 6 12 Arsenal 5 2 0 3 2 9 -7 6 13 Crystal Palace 5 1 2 2 5 8 -3 5 14 Aston Villa 4 1 1 2 5 7 -2 4 15 Southampton 5 0 4 1 4 6 -2 4 16 Wolverhampton Wanderers 5 1 0 4 2 5 -3 3 17 Leeds United 5 0 3 2 5 12 -7 3 18 Newcastle United 5 0 2 3 6 13 -7 2 19 Burnley 5 0 1 4 3 9 -6 1 20 Norwich City 5 0 0 5 2 14 -12 0

