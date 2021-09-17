Barcelona vs Granada CF Preview

Barcelona vs Granada CF Competition – Spanish Primera Stadium – Camp Nou Date: 20th Setepmber 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After an embarrassing loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, Barcelona will turn their attention to La Liga where they welcome Granada to the Nou Camp.

Ronald Koeman’s side failed to register a single shot on target in their 3-0 loss to Bayern last time out. He is now under pressure with the fans growing tired of his side’s toothlessness and lack of cutting edge.

Although much of the blame does not fall to him as he has something like an injury crisis and a lack of squad depth. Despite these obvious holes in his squad, Koeman should know hat another loss will cause the fans to turn fully against the team.

His side enter this game with two wins from their opening three league games and with a chance to extend their unbeaten start to the season to four games.

However, their record against their visitors is not encouraging. They have lost two of their last five games against them. Granada were also one of the teams to beat them at the Nou Camp in La Liga last season.

However, the visitors have struggled this season and are sitting just above the relegation zone after four games. They have won none of their opening four games and enter this game on a two-game losing run.

Diego Martinez’s side have the third-worst defencive record in the league and have scored only two goals this season.

They will hope they can improve on their record against this Barcelona side who are currently having trouble with their defence.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

Villarreal 17:30 Alaves Sevilla 20:00 Barcelona Atlético de Madrid 15:15 Athletic Bilbao Elche 17:30 Levante Alaves 20:00 Osasuna Mallorca 13:00 Villarreal Real Sociedad 15:15 Sevilla Real Betis 17:30 Espanyol Valencia 20:00 Real Madrid Barcelona 20:00 Granada Getafe 18:30 Atlético de Madrid Athletic Bilbao 21:00 Rayo Vallecano Levante 21:00 Celta Vigo Espanyol 18:30 Alaves Sevilla 18:30 Valencia Real Madrid 21:00 Mallorca Villarreal 21:00 Elche Granada 18:30 Real Sociedad Osasuna 18:30 Real Betis Cadiz 21:00 Barcelona

Spanish Primera Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Real Madrid 4 3 1 0 13 6 +7 10 2 Valencia 4 3 1 0 9 2 +7 10 3 Atlético de Madrid 4 3 1 0 7 4 +3 10 4 Real Sociedad 4 3 0 1 6 4 +2 9 5 Athletic Bilbao 4 2 2 0 4 1 +3 8 6 Sevilla 3 2 1 0 5 1 +4 7 7 Rayo Vallecano 5 2 1 2 8 5 +3 7 8 Barcelona 3 2 1 0 7 4 +3 7 9 Mallorca 4 2 1 1 3 3 +0 7 10 Real Betis 4 1 2 1 4 4 +0 5 11 Elche 4 1 2 1 2 2 +0 5 12 Cadiz 5 1 2 2 6 8 -2 5 13 Osasuna 4 1 2 1 4 6 -2 5 14 Villarreal 3 0 3 0 2 2 +0 3 15 Levante 4 0 3 1 5 6 -1 3 16 Espanyol 4 0 2 2 1 3 -2 2 17 Granada 4 0 2 2 2 7 -5 2 18 Celta Vigo 5 0 1 4 4 10 -6 1 19 Alaves 3 0 0 3 1 8 -7 0 20 Getafe 5 0 0 5 1 8 -7 0

