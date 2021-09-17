Barcelona vs Granada CF Preview

Barcelona vs Granada CF
Competition – Spanish Primera
Stadium – Camp Nou
Date: 20th Setepmber 2021
Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT
After an embarrassing loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, Barcelona will turn their attention to La Liga where they welcome Granada to the Nou Camp.
Ronald Koeman’s side failed to register a single shot on target in their 3-0 loss to Bayern last time out. He is now under pressure with the fans growing tired of his side’s toothlessness and lack of cutting edge.
Although much of the blame does not fall to him as he has something like an injury crisis and a lack of squad depth. Despite these obvious holes in his squad, Koeman should know hat another loss will cause the fans to turn fully against the team.
His side enter this game with two wins from their opening three league games and with a chance to extend their unbeaten start to the season to four games.
However, their record against their visitors is not encouraging. They have lost two of their last five games against them. Granada were also one of the teams to beat them at the Nou Camp in La Liga last season.
However, the visitors have struggled this season and are sitting just above the relegation zone after four games. They have won none of their opening four games and enter this game on a two-game losing run.
Diego Martinez’s side have the third-worst defencive record in the league and have scored only two goals this season.
They will hope they can improve on their record against this Barcelona side who are currently having trouble with their defence.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:
Up-to-date football information here
. Just retrieving data from info source now.
|September 11, 2021
|Villarreal
|17:30
|Alaves
|Sevilla
|20:00
|Barcelona
|September 18, 2021
|Atlético de Madrid
|15:15
|Athletic Bilbao
|Elche
|17:30
|Levante
|Alaves
|20:00
|Osasuna
|September 19, 2021
|Mallorca
|13:00
|Villarreal
|Real Sociedad
|15:15
|Sevilla
|Real Betis
|17:30
|Espanyol
|Valencia
|20:00
|Real Madrid
|September 20, 2021
|Barcelona
|20:00
|Granada
|September 21, 2021
|Getafe
|18:30
|Atlético de Madrid
|Athletic Bilbao
|21:00
|Rayo Vallecano
|Levante
|21:00
|Celta Vigo
|September 22, 2021
|Espanyol
|18:30
|Alaves
|Sevilla
|18:30
|Valencia
|Real Madrid
|21:00
|Mallorca
|Villarreal
|21:00
|Elche
|September 23, 2021
|Granada
|18:30
|Real Sociedad
|Osasuna
|18:30
|Real Betis
|Cadiz
|21:00
|Barcelona
Spanish Primera Table
Up-to-date football information here
. Just retrieving data from info source now.
|#
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|G
|P
|1
|Real Madrid
|4
|3
|1
|0
|13
|6
|+7
|10
|2
|Valencia
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|2
|+7
|10
|3
|Atlético de Madrid
|4
|3
|1
|0
|7
|4
|+3
|10
|4
|Real Sociedad
|4
|3
|0
|1
|6
|4
|+2
|9
|5
|Athletic Bilbao
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|1
|+3
|8
|6
|Sevilla
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|1
|+4
|7
|7
|Rayo Vallecano
|5
|2
|1
|2
|8
|5
|+3
|7
|8
|Barcelona
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|4
|+3
|7
|9
|Mallorca
|4
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|+0
|7
|10
|Real Betis
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|4
|+0
|5
|11
|Elche
|4
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2
|+0
|5
|12
|Cadiz
|5
|1
|2
|2
|6
|8
|-2
|5
|13
|Osasuna
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|6
|-2
|5
|14
|Villarreal
|3
|0
|3
|0
|2
|2
|+0
|3
|15
|Levante
|4
|0
|3
|1
|5
|6
|-1
|3
|16
|Espanyol
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|2
|17
|Granada
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|7
|-5
|2
|18
|Celta Vigo
|5
|0
|1
|4
|4
|10
|-6
|1
|19
|Alaves
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|8
|-7
|0
|20
|Getafe
|5
|0
|0
|5
|1
|8
|-7
|0
Spanish Primera Results
Up-to-date football information here
. Just retrieving data from info source now.
|September 18, 2021
|Rayo Vallecano
|3 - 0
|Getafe
|September 17, 2021
|Celta Vigo
|1 - 2
|Cadiz
|September 13, 2021
|Granada
|1 - 2
|Real Betis
|Getafe
|0 - 1
|Elche
|September 12, 2021
|Real Madrid
|5 - 2
|Celta Vigo
|Cadiz
|0 - 2
|Real Sociedad
|Osasuna
|1 - 4
|Valencia
|Espanyol
|1 - 2
|Atlético de Madrid
|September 11, 2021
|Athletic Bilbao
|2 - 0
|Mallorca
|Levante
|1 - 1
|Rayo Vallecano
|August 29, 2021
|Atlético de Madrid
|2 - 2
|Villarreal
|Rayo Vallecano
|4 - 0
|Granada
|Cadiz
|2 - 3
|Osasuna
|Barcelona
|2 - 1
|Getafe
|August 28, 2021
|Real Betis
|0 - 1
|Real Madrid
|Elche
|1 - 1
|Sevilla
|Real Sociedad
|1 - 0
|Levante
|Celta Vigo
|0 - 1
|Athletic Bilbao
|August 27, 2021
|Valencia
|3 - 0
|Alaves
|Mallorca
|1 - 0
|Espanyol