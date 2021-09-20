Getafe vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Getafe vs Atletico Madrid Competition – Spanish Primera Stadium – Coliseum Alfonso Pérez Date: 21st Setepmber 2021 Kick-off time – 18:30 GMT

The first round of Gameweek six of the 2021/22 La Liga season sees defending champions Atletico Madrid travel to the Coliseum Alfonso Perez to take on Getafe.

The home team have had a poor start to the new season and are sitting in 19th place after five games.

They have lost their opening five games by a margin of 8-1. Only two teams have conceded more goals than the eight they have conceded, while they also possess the worst attack in La Liga this season.

Their coach Michel will hope that they can reverse their recent fortunes against Atletico. However, their record of one win from their last ten La Liga games (D1, L8) does not inspire any confidence. It also shows that their problems did not begin this season.

Meanwhile, although Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in the league this season, they have not had it easy. With two draws from their last three La Liga matches, they are entering this game in second place and trailing leaders Real Madrid by two points.

After being held to a nil-nil draw against both Porto in the UCL and Athletic Bilbao in their last La Liga game, they will hope to break their poor spell in front of goal and get back to winning ways.

Diego Simeone’s side have won 13 of the last 14 La Liga meetings between these two sides. They will fancy their chances of extending their unbeaten run in all competitions against the hosts to 20 games.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Villarreal 17:30 Alaves Sevilla 20:00 Barcelona Getafe 18:30 Atlético de Madrid Athletic Bilbao 21:00 Rayo Vallecano Levante 21:00 Celta Vigo Espanyol 18:30 Alaves Sevilla 18:30 Valencia Real Madrid 21:00 Mallorca Villarreal 21:00 Elche Granada 18:30 Real Sociedad Osasuna 18:30 Real Betis Cadiz 21:00 Barcelona Alaves 13:00 Atlético de Madrid Valencia 15:15 Athletic Bilbao Sevilla 17:30 Espanyol Real Madrid 20:00 Villarreal

Spanish Primera Table

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Real Madrid 5 4 1 0 15 7 +8 13 2 Atlético de Madrid 5 3 2 0 7 4 +3 11 3 Valencia 5 3 1 1 10 4 +6 10 4 Real Sociedad 5 3 1 1 6 4 +2 10 5 Athletic Bilbao 5 2 3 0 4 1 +3 9 6 Sevilla 4 2 2 0 5 1 +4 8 7 Barcelona 4 2 2 0 8 5 +3 8 8 Osasuna 5 2 2 1 6 6 +0 8 9 Mallorca 5 2 2 1 3 3 +0 8 10 Rayo Vallecano 5 2 1 2 8 5 +3 7 11 Real Betis 5 1 3 1 6 6 +0 6 12 Elche 5 1 3 1 3 3 +0 6 13 Cadiz 5 1 2 2 6 8 -2 5 14 Villarreal 4 0 4 0 2 2 +0 4 15 Levante 5 0 4 1 6 7 -1 4 16 Espanyol 5 0 3 2 3 5 -2 3 17 Granada 5 0 3 2 3 8 -5 3 18 Celta Vigo 5 0 1 4 4 10 -6 1 19 Getafe 5 0 0 5 1 8 -7 0 20 Alaves 4 0 0 4 1 10 -9 0

Spanish Primera Results